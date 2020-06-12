/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
48 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Prior Lake, MN
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
40 Units Available
Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments
13890 Mckenna Road Northwest, Prior Lake, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1150 sqft
Move in Special: One Month Free on One Bedroom B Floor Plans with a Twelve Month Lease! Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments offers upscale living made for your comfort and enjoyment.
Results within 1 mile of Prior Lake
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
33 Units Available
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1118 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7623 Arbor Lane
7623 Arbor Lane, Savage, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1642 sqft
2 beds, 3 baths, 2 garage, Savage townhouse - Property Id: 125692 Townhouse in Savage for rent - Available immediately! $1,600/mo Two story townhouse. 1,642 sqfts, built 2004 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 attached garages.
Results within 5 miles of Prior Lake
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
67 Units Available
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1175 sqft
Modern kitchen designs with breakfast bars. Spacious layouts with large closets, patio or balcony, and individual storage areas. Outdoor amenities include courtyard, picnic area and outdoor kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
22 Units Available
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1220 sqft
Newly renovated, pet friendly apartments and town homes with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, sauna, hot tub, fitness center, e-payments. Close to Hyland-Bush-Anderson Lakes Park and easy access to US-169.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1122 sqft
Gorgeous, recently renovated, smoke-free units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym on site. Memorial Park and the Minnesota River mere minutes away. Convenient access to Highway 169 for commuters.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1163 sqft
Brand New Apartments! Urban charm is redefined at The Sixton Apartments! Located in Shakopee, MN, our brand new rental community offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes to elevate your living experience.
Results within 10 miles of Prior Lake
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
6 Units Available
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1068 sqft
Spacious, sun-drenched apartment homes with decked out kitchens and full-size W/D. Recently renovated. Residents have their own heated parking space! Gym, pool and tennis court and easy access to airport.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
10 Units Available
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1071 sqft
This luxury community in Eden Prairie is just minutes from the Mall of America and downtown. Residents can enjoy a grilling pavilion, swimming pool, hot tub and racquetball court. Units have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
26 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1067 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
67 Units Available
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1220 sqft
Brand new studio, one and two bedroom featuring granite countertops, washer/dryer, balconies, built-in USB charging ports and walk-in closets! High end amenities include a rooftop deck with a plunge pool, bocce courts, grilling areas, high-tech
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1207 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Eden Prairie, near I-494 and Eden Prairie Center. Units with open floor plans, gas fireplace, step-out balconies, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
29 Units Available
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1115 sqft
Excellent location close to outdoor activities like hiking, skiing and kayaking. Community features a resort-style pool, yoga room and fitness center. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, storage units and culinary-style kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1123 sqft
Perfectly situated community for commuters, just minutes from US-212. Offers residents a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and more. Units include luxury finishes like granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1139 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
5 Units Available
Parklawn Estates
4141 Parklawn Ave, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
955 sqft
Live minutes away from Southdale Mall and The Galleria. Resort-style pool, fitness center and beautiful courtyard. Large apartments with huge closets, dishwasher and private patio/balcony with a view.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
6 Units Available
Quail Ridge
7365 Howard Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
990 sqft
Situated with breathtaking views of Bent Creek Golf Course. Units offer residents dishwasher, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Luxury community features a clubhouse, courtyard, gym, pool and sauna.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
26 Units Available
Venue
515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
948 sqft
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
The Covington
5800 American Blvd W, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1213 sqft
Modern complex with an opulent appeal. Common areas offer a greenscaped terrace, a bocce court and a fire pit. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to I-494 and the airport.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Claremont
10745 Smetana Rd, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1134 sqft
These elegantly furnished luxury apartments feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and fireplace. Fully equipped community grounds offer pool, club house, media room and Wi-Fi. Close to downtown shopping and city amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
16 Units Available
The Durham
7201 York Ave S, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
1182 sqft
Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
16 Units Available
Glen at Burnsville
13000 Harriet Ave., Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1174 sqft
Freshly renovated one- and two-bedrooms with granite counters, hardwood flooring and upgraded kitchens located in tree-lined community with community room, indoor pool, volleyball and racquetball courts, state-of-the-art fitness center and more high-end amenities.
Last updated June 11 at 05:20pm
29 Units Available
71 France
7161 France Ave S, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1012 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Complex offers a car wash area, pool, yoga and a relaxing fire pit/entertainment area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
27 Units Available
The Park at City West Apartments
6426 City West Pkwy, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1075 sqft
Convenient location near US-212, just minutes to downtown Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry, balcony or patio. The luxury community offers amenities like a pool, sauna, basketball court and 24-hour gym.
