pet friendly apartments
73 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Prior Lake, MN
38 Units Available
Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments
13890 Mckenna Road Northwest, Prior Lake, MN
Studio
$1,100
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1150 sqft
Move in Special: First Month Free on Studios, One Bedroom, and Two Bedroom Floor Plans and First Two Months free on Two Bedrooms plus Dens with a Twelve Month Lease! Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments offers upscale living made for your comfort and
1 Unit Available
17399 Ridgewood Court Southeast
17399 Ridgewood Court Southeast, Prior Lake, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2934 sqft
This 5 bed 3 bath features a spacious great room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace with big windows. Lower level features 2 bedrooms and built in bar. Enjoy quality time on the deck overlooking private wooded rear yard.
31 Units Available
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
Studio
$1,373
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1118 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.
1 Unit Available
7010 South Park Drive
7010 South Park Drive, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
2300 sqft
3 bedroom townhome rental with updated kitchen and baths, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, fireplace in living room. Large deck. 2 car garage. Close to all main shopping centers and parks. Available now for a 12 month lease.
48 Units Available
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,161
738 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,108
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1175 sqft
Modern kitchen designs with breakfast bars. Spacious layouts with large closets, patio or balcony, and individual storage areas. Outdoor amenities include courtyard, picnic area and outdoor kitchen.
7 Units Available
Hidden Valley
4421 W 137th St, Savage, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
975 sqft
Pet lovers, fitness buffs, foodies and fashion-savvy professionals will find what they're looking for in Hidden Valley. With nearby parks, recreational centers, restaurants and gyms, these units offer air conditioning, garbage disposals and more.
17 Units Available
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd, Shakopee, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,185
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, recently renovated, smoke-free units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym on site. Memorial Park and the Minnesota River mere minutes away. Convenient access to Highway 169 for commuters.
15 Units Available
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,163
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1220 sqft
Newly renovated, pet friendly apartments and town homes with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, sauna, hot tub, fitness center, e-payments. Close to Hyland-Bush-Anderson Lakes Park and easy access to US-169.
3 Units Available
Rambush Estates
14709 W Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1216 sqft
Community of one-, two- and three-bedroom manufactured homes with new appliances, patios and washer/dryer hook-ups. Share outdoor pool and community center. Cats, dogs and people can explore nearby Kelleher Park or wildlife preserve trails.
22 Units Available
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane, Shakopee, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,365
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1163 sqft
Brand New Apartments! Urban charm is redefined at The Sixton Apartments! Located in Shakopee, MN, our brand new rental community offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes to elevate your living experience.
4 Units Available
Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E, Shakopee, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1026 sqft
Riva Ridge offers spacious units. Their 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are near schools, shopping and business centers. Amenities include an outdoor barbeque area, pool, volleyball court and more. Pets are welcome.
1 Unit Available
4748 W 125th St
4748 West 125th Street, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1320 sqft
This 3 bed and 1 1/2 bath home located in Savage is available now!! Home features 1330 sq ft, 1 car garage, laundry hookups only! Note ? no A/C!! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for
1 Unit Available
15355 Plumstone Drive
15355 Plumstone Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3274 sqft
Like-new two story home in excellent Eden Prairie location! This home is loaded with upgrades including a 3 car wide garage! Open living room and dining offering tons of natural light.
1 Unit Available
9531 Hartford Circle
9531 Hartford Circle, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1742 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Eden Prairie. Located conveniently off of Highway 169.
1 Unit Available
1878 Pintail Ave
1878 Pintail Avenue, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1612 sqft
1878 Pintail Ave Available 09/01/20 Updated end unit townhome in Shakopee *3 Bed*1.
15 Units Available
Promenade
The Durham
7201 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,335
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,142
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,053
1500 sqft
Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home.
21 Units Available
The Pines of Burnsville
1024 W Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,142
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplace and patio. Pets are welcome. Community offers residents outdoor heated swimming pool, fitness center, picnic area with grills, on-site laundry and two play areas.
17 Units Available
Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr, Burnsville, MN
Studio
$971
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,112
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1010 sqft
Recently renovated units in pet- and people-friendly community with hot tub, pool, playground and dog park, plus practical amenities like bike storage and round-the-clock laundry, gym and maintenance.
6 Units Available
Pebblebrook Flats & Court
9801 Harrison Rd, Bloomington, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,169
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1081 sqft
Indoor pool, on-site fitness center and courtyard picnic area with grills and gazebo. Modern kitchen designs with built-in microwaves, garbage disposals and ample cabinet space. Fireplace in select homes.
19 Units Available
South Cornelia
The Edina Towers
6400 Barrie Rd, Edina, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,306
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1021 sqft
Recently updated apartments with laundry in-unit, stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy the volleyball court, tennis court, putting green and pool! Close to fantastic shopping and dining.
16 Units Available
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,159
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
960 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated apartments with modern touches. Stainless steel and fireplaces in select units. Furnished units available. Community has 24 hour gym, courtyard, pool and parking.
24 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,170
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1067 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
19 Units Available
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN
Studio
$1,065
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1080 sqft
Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter. This is thanks to the unique community of The Woods of Burnsville Apartments, designed with nothing but your needs and wishes in mind.
25 Units Available
Luxembourg
5100 W 82nd St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,275
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1136 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of the 494 corridor. Porcelain floors, two-tone paint, and granite countertops. Walk-in showers, in-unit washer and dryer and richly textured walls.
