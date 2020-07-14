Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse community garden 24hr gym bbq/grill lobby cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance bike storage car wash area cc payments courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking key fob access online portal package receiving playground smoke-free community

Move in Special: First Month Free on Studios, One Bedroom, and Two Bedroom Floor Plans and First Two Months free on Two Bedrooms plus Dens with a Twelve Month Lease! Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments offers upscale living made for your comfort and enjoyment. Each apartment comes fully equipped with the latest modern appliances and sophisticated designs. Located in the charming town of Prior Lake, your new home is an easy commute to the Twin Cities, but far enough to enjoy the serene Minnesota landscape. With the YMCA next door and restaurants and shops right down the street, Lake Ridge offers you a true neighborhood lifestyle. Not to mention Mystic Lake Casino is less than a mile away, giving you the ultimate indoor entertainment experience.