All apartments in Prior Lake
Find more places like Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prior Lake, MN
/
Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:05 PM

Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments

13890 Mckenna Road Northwest · (952) 260-8285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Prior Lake
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13890 Mckenna Road Northwest, Prior Lake, MN 55379

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1207 · Avail. now

$1,100

Studio · 1 Bath · 571 sqft

Unit 1308 · Avail. now

$1,200

Studio · 1 Bath · 571 sqft

Unit 3308 · Avail. now

$1,200

Studio · 1 Bath · 571 sqft

See 4+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 2309 · Avail. now

$1,230

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 2310 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,330

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Unit 3309 · Avail. now

$1,330

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2108 · Avail. now

$1,560

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 1108 · Avail. now

$1,560

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 3211 · Avail. now

$1,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
community garden
24hr gym
bbq/grill
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
car wash area
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
Move in Special: First Month Free on Studios, One Bedroom, and Two Bedroom Floor Plans and First Two Months free on Two Bedrooms plus Dens with a Twelve Month Lease! Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments offers upscale living made for your comfort and enjoyment. Each apartment comes fully equipped with the latest modern appliances and sophisticated designs. Located in the charming town of Prior Lake, your new home is an easy commute to the Twin Cities, but far enough to enjoy the serene Minnesota landscape. With the YMCA next door and restaurants and shops right down the street, Lake Ridge offers you a true neighborhood lifestyle. Not to mention Mystic Lake Casino is less than a mile away, giving you the ultimate indoor entertainment experience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 Application per adult
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $40
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments have any available units?
Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments has 38 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments have?
Some of Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments offers parking.
Does Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments have a pool?
No, Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments has accessible units.
Does Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Prior Lake 1 BedroomsPrior Lake 2 Bedrooms
Prior Lake Accessible ApartmentsPrior Lake Pet Friendly Places
Prior Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNFalcon Heights, MN
Isanti, MNBig Lake, MNWaseca, MNExcelsior, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNGlencoe, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNHugo, MNMankato, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity