Apartment List
/
MN
/
prior lake
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

87 Apartments for rent in Prior Lake, MN with garage

Prior Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
41 Units Available
Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments
13890 Mckenna Road Northwest, Prior Lake, MN
Studio
$1,200
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1150 sqft
Move in Special: One Month Free on One Bedroom B Floor Plans with a Twelve Month Lease! Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments offers upscale living made for your comfort and enjoyment.
Results within 1 mile of Prior Lake

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
7010 South Park Drive
7010 South Park Drive, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
2300 sqft
3 bedroom townhome rental with updated kitchen and baths, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, fireplace in living room. Large deck. 2 car garage. Close to all main shopping centers and parks. Available now for a 12 month lease.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
1 Unit Available
2090 Summerhill Court
2090 Summerhill Court, Shakopee, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3125 sqft
Wow! This is an extraordinary home in Shakopee. Beautiful exterior with 3 car garage and large yard. Entering in the home you will notice it is extremely bright and open. Home has hardwood floors throughout most of the main level.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
1763 Switchgrass Court
1763 Switchgrass Court, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This 2-story home is on a cul de sac in a quiet family neighborhood.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1780 Fescue Court
1780 Fescue Ct, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1950 sqft
To apply: http://avail.co/apply/4cKU_ Well maintained and beautiful home in a very quiet and nice neighborhood.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
1788 Switchgrass Court
1788 Switchgrass Court, Shakopee, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3100 sqft
Available July 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This great single family home has an open floor plan, hardwood floors and lots of living space.

1 of 1

Last updated May 9 at 09:22am
1 Unit Available
14550 Lockslie Trail
14550 Lockslie Trail, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1330 sqft
Available 06/01/19 Quiet Savage End Unit 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath - Property Id: 121503 Savage Townhome available for rent. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. Washer & Dryer, Dishwasher, gas fireplace, whirlpool tub, attached 2 car garage, quiet end unit.
Results within 5 miles of Prior Lake
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,183
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1220 sqft
Newly renovated, pet friendly apartments and town homes with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, sauna, hot tub, fitness center, e-payments. Close to Hyland-Bush-Anderson Lakes Park and easy access to US-169.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd, Shakopee, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,230
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, recently renovated, smoke-free units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym on site. Memorial Park and the Minnesota River mere minutes away. Convenient access to Highway 169 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Hidden Valley
4421 W 137th St, Savage, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
975 sqft
Pet lovers, fitness buffs, foodies and fashion-savvy professionals will find what they're looking for in Hidden Valley. With nearby parks, recreational centers, restaurants and gyms, these units offer air conditioning, garbage disposals and more.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane, Shakopee, MN
Studio
$1,129
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1163 sqft
Brand New Apartments! Urban charm is redefined at The Sixton Apartments! Located in Shakopee, MN, our brand new rental community offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes to elevate your living experience.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
68 Units Available
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$940
738 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,122
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1175 sqft
Modern kitchen designs with breakfast bars. Spacious layouts with large closets, patio or balcony, and individual storage areas. Outdoor amenities include courtyard, picnic area and outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
2 Units Available
Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E, Shakopee, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,190
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Riva Ridge offers spacious units. Their 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are near schools, shopping and business centers. Amenities include an outdoor barbeque area, pool, volleyball court and more. Pets are welcome.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2541 Hauer Trl Unit 1
2541 Hauer Trail, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Available NOW! Welcome home to this great three-bedroom, two-bath side-by-side duplex in a fantastic Shakopee location! This home features new carpet and kitchen flooring, spacious bedrooms, and a huge lower level family room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6830 151st Street
6830 151st Street, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2545 sqft
New Construction available for Rent to Own Opportunity in desired city of Savage! This brand new 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features an open floor plan, spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets with a bonus upper loft to utilize however fits your

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5781 Mccoll Drive
5781 Mc Coll Drive, Savage, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,300
1800 sqft
Home is perfect for residential care facility or large family with assistance needs. Home is new never been lived in! Amazing new construction home. Hard to find one level living with 6 bedrooms and 2 baths! Everything one one floor.

1 of 41

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
2968 Philipp Ave
2968 Philipp Avenue, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Modern townhome with loft - Property Id: 27284 Colorful, modern townhome in Shakopee with all the amenities! Open layout with vaulted ceilings on the main level boasts lots of natural lighting while a loft on the second level provides unique

1 of 11

Last updated April 12 at 07:33pm
1 Unit Available
7359 Derby Lane
7359 Derby Lane, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This townhome has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths and features an open floor plan, a spacious eat in kitchen and dining room that walks out onto a deck.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 12:18pm
1 Unit Available
5278 River Wood Dr
5278 River Wood Drive, Savage, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2300 sqft
2 BR, 2 Bath, One Level Amenities: dishwasher, garbage disposal, self cleaning range, microwave, on grade patio, washer and dryers in home.
Results within 10 miles of Prior Lake
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
$
12 Units Available
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,215
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
This luxury community in Eden Prairie is just minutes from the Mall of America and downtown. Residents can enjoy a grilling pavilion, swimming pool, hot tub and racquetball court. Units have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
28 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1067 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1080 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available. Please contact us today! Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
Venue
515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
948 sqft
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,348
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,503
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1115 sqft
Excellent location close to outdoor activities like hiking, skiing and kayaking. Community features a resort-style pool, yoga room and fitness center. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, storage units and culinary-style kitchens.
City Guide for Prior Lake, MN

Holy smokes! Prior Lake is the birthplace of the former Archbishop of St. Paul-Minneapolis. That's just one example of heavenly things beginning in Prior Lake.

Prior Lake is a city about 20 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis in Minnesota. It's on the shores of Lower and Upper Prior Lake and is just south of the Minnesota River on the edge of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area. The area has been rapidly growing for years and continues to expand with time. If you're looking for rental housing near Minneapolis, this is a great option and now is the time to start looking! With a population of 22,796 according to the U.S. Census, it makes for a calmer, suburban alternative to living in the big city! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Prior Lake, MN

Prior Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Prior Lake 1 BedroomsPrior Lake 2 BedroomsPrior Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPrior Lake 3 Bedrooms
Prior Lake Accessible ApartmentsPrior Lake Apartments with BalconyPrior Lake Apartments with GaragePrior Lake Apartments with Gym
Prior Lake Apartments with ParkingPrior Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsPrior Lake Pet Friendly PlacesPrior Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNFalcon Heights, MN
Isanti, MNBig Lake, MNWaseca, MNExcelsior, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNGlencoe, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNHugo, MNMankato, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities