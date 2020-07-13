Apartment List
/
MN
/
prior lake
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:35 AM

100 Apartments for rent in Prior Lake, MN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Prior Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
38 Units Available
Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments
13890 Mckenna Road Northwest, Prior Lake, MN
Studio
$1,100
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1150 sqft
Move in Special: First Month Free on Studios, One Bedroom, and Two Bedroom Floor Plans and First Two Months free on Two Bedrooms plus Dens with a Twelve Month Lease! Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments offers upscale living made for your comfort and
Results within 1 mile of Prior Lake

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
7010 South Park Drive
7010 South Park Drive, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
2300 sqft
3 bedroom townhome rental with updated kitchen and baths, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, fireplace in living room. Large deck. 2 car garage. Close to all main shopping centers and parks. Available now for a 12 month lease.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
1788 Switchgrass Court
1788 Switchgrass Court, Shakopee, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3100 sqft
Available July 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This great single family home has an open floor plan, hardwood floors and lots of living space.

1 of 1

Last updated May 9 at 09:22am
1 Unit Available
14550 Lockslie Trail
14550 Lockslie Trail, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1330 sqft
Available 06/01/19 Quiet Savage End Unit 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath - Property Id: 121503 Savage Townhome available for rent. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. Washer & Dryer, Dishwasher, gas fireplace, whirlpool tub, attached 2 car garage, quiet end unit.
Results within 5 miles of Prior Lake
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Hidden Valley
4421 W 137th St, Savage, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
975 sqft
Pet lovers, fitness buffs, foodies and fashion-savvy professionals will find what they're looking for in Hidden Valley. With nearby parks, recreational centers, restaurants and gyms, these units offer air conditioning, garbage disposals and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
17 Units Available
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd, Shakopee, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,185
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, recently renovated, smoke-free units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym on site. Memorial Park and the Minnesota River mere minutes away. Convenient access to Highway 169 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
48 Units Available
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,161
738 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,108
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1175 sqft
Modern kitchen designs with breakfast bars. Spacious layouts with large closets, patio or balcony, and individual storage areas. Outdoor amenities include courtyard, picnic area and outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,163
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1220 sqft
Newly renovated, pet friendly apartments and town homes with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, sauna, hot tub, fitness center, e-payments. Close to Hyland-Bush-Anderson Lakes Park and easy access to US-169.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 04:50pm
3 Units Available
Rambush Estates
14709 W Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1216 sqft
Community of one-, two- and three-bedroom manufactured homes with new appliances, patios and washer/dryer hook-ups. Share outdoor pool and community center. Cats, dogs and people can explore nearby Kelleher Park or wildlife preserve trails.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
22 Units Available
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane, Shakopee, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,365
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1163 sqft
Brand New Apartments! Urban charm is redefined at The Sixton Apartments! Located in Shakopee, MN, our brand new rental community offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes to elevate your living experience.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
4 Units Available
Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E, Shakopee, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1026 sqft
Riva Ridge offers spacious units. Their 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are near schools, shopping and business centers. Amenities include an outdoor barbeque area, pool, volleyball court and more. Pets are welcome.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2262 Flamingo DR
2262 Flamingo Drive, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1370 sqft
2262 Flamingo DR Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Plus Loft / 2 Bathroom - Nice 2 Bed + Loft centrally located in Shakopee. Easy access to trails walking paths & 169.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
4748 W 125th St
4748 West 125th Street, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1320 sqft
This 3 bed and 1 1/2 bath home located in Savage is available now!! Home features 1330 sq ft, 1 car garage, laundry hookups only! Note ? no A/C!! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
15355 Plumstone Drive
15355 Plumstone Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3274 sqft
Like-new two story home in excellent Eden Prairie location! This home is loaded with upgrades including a 3 car wide garage! Open living room and dining offering tons of natural light.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4845 W 123rd St 301
4845 123rd Street West, Savage, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1035 sqft
Rental - 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 assign parking - Property Id: 244734 FOR RENT: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 assigned garage condo in Savage $1,125/month CALL 952-820-5334 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING! Prefer May 1 move in Spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath,

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
9531 Hartford Circle
9531 Hartford Circle, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1742 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Eden Prairie. Located conveniently off of Highway 169.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1626 Liberty Circle
1626 Liberty Circle, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1520 sqft
For Rent: 2 bedrooms+loft, 3 bathrooms, 2 garage - Property Id: 309152 For Rent: 2 Beds + Large Loft/3bath/2garage townhouse 2 bedrooms and a large loft, 3 baths, and 2 attached garage.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
6825 151st Street
6825 151st Street, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2376 sqft
New Construction available for Rent to Own Opportunity in desired city of Savage! This brand new 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features an open floor plan, spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets with a bonus upper loft to utilize however fits your

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
10003 Indigo Drive
10003 Indigo Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2715 sqft
This 4 bedroom detached town-home in Hennepin Village EP. It is a must see!! It has community pool, two play areas and a beautiful gazebo overlooking the River Valley.

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5901 Auto Club Road
5901 Auto Club Road, Bloomington, MN
5 Bedrooms
$5,995
5000 sqft
Remarkable custom residence w/ open floor plan & modern design with with no details spared! Pristine Swedish hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, custom built-ins, walk-in closets, grand entrance, private driveway & 1.

1 of 11

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1580 Countryside Drive
1580 Countryside Drive, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1693 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome, loft area for entertainment, upper level laundry. Patio for grilling. Close to freeways, shopping, restaurants and lots more! Available 5/1

1 of 41

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
2968 Philipp Ave
2968 Philipp Avenue, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Modern townhome with loft - Property Id: 27284 Colorful, modern townhome in Shakopee with all the amenities! Open layout with vaulted ceilings on the main level boasts lots of natural lighting while a loft on the second level provides unique

1 of 11

Last updated April 12 at 07:33pm
1 Unit Available
7359 Derby Lane
7359 Derby Lane, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This townhome has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths and features an open floor plan, a spacious eat in kitchen and dining room that walks out onto a deck.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 12:18pm
1 Unit Available
5278 River Wood Dr
5278 River Wood Drive, Savage, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2300 sqft
2 BR, 2 Bath, One Level Amenities: dishwasher, garbage disposal, self cleaning range, microwave, on grade patio, washer and dryers in home.
City Guide for Prior Lake, MN

Holy smokes! Prior Lake is the birthplace of the former Archbishop of St. Paul-Minneapolis. That's just one example of heavenly things beginning in Prior Lake.

Prior Lake is a city about 20 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis in Minnesota. It's on the shores of Lower and Upper Prior Lake and is just south of the Minnesota River on the edge of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area. The area has been rapidly growing for years and continues to expand with time. If you're looking for rental housing near Minneapolis, this is a great option and now is the time to start looking! With a population of 22,796 according to the U.S. Census, it makes for a calmer, suburban alternative to living in the big city! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Prior Lake, MN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Prior Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Prior Lake 1 BedroomsPrior Lake 2 BedroomsPrior Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPrior Lake 3 Bedrooms
Prior Lake Accessible ApartmentsPrior Lake Apartments with BalconyPrior Lake Apartments with GaragePrior Lake Apartments with Gym
Prior Lake Apartments with ParkingPrior Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsPrior Lake Pet Friendly PlacesPrior Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNFalcon Heights, MN
Isanti, MNBig Lake, MNWaseca, MNExcelsior, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNGlencoe, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNHugo, MNMankato, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities