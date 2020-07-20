All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

3790 Zinnia Ln N

3790 Zinnia Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

3790 Zinnia Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3790 Zinnia Ln N Available 08/01/19 Spacious 2 BR / 2 BA End Unit Town Home! 1500 sq ft of One Level Living & 2 Car Garage in Plymouth! - Another great rental from CitiesRentals.com!

Located in a quiet neighborhood in Plymouth with quick access to 494 & Rockford Rd near shops, restaurants, outdoor recreation with numerous walking & biking trails.

This end unit town home has been well maintained and updated with an open floor plan and 1,500 sq ft of living space all on one level. The eat-in kitchen features hardwood floors, wood cabinets, and a breakfast bar and dining area which walks out to an outdoor patio to enjoy the morning sun. The master bedroom suite has a large walk-in closet and a master bathroom. A bonus room can be used as an office/den. Washer/dryer and a two car attached garage are included. Garbage, lawn care / snow removal included, tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Small pets considered.

To schedule a showing call or text 651-724-5594 or email micah@citiesrentals.com

(RLNE2490309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3790 Zinnia Ln N have any available units?
3790 Zinnia Ln N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 3790 Zinnia Ln N have?
Some of 3790 Zinnia Ln N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3790 Zinnia Ln N currently offering any rent specials?
3790 Zinnia Ln N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3790 Zinnia Ln N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3790 Zinnia Ln N is pet friendly.
Does 3790 Zinnia Ln N offer parking?
Yes, 3790 Zinnia Ln N offers parking.
Does 3790 Zinnia Ln N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3790 Zinnia Ln N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3790 Zinnia Ln N have a pool?
No, 3790 Zinnia Ln N does not have a pool.
Does 3790 Zinnia Ln N have accessible units?
No, 3790 Zinnia Ln N does not have accessible units.
Does 3790 Zinnia Ln N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3790 Zinnia Ln N has units with dishwashers.
Does 3790 Zinnia Ln N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3790 Zinnia Ln N does not have units with air conditioning.
