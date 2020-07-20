Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3790 Zinnia Ln N Available 08/01/19 Spacious 2 BR / 2 BA End Unit Town Home! 1500 sq ft of One Level Living & 2 Car Garage in Plymouth! - Another great rental from CitiesRentals.com!



Located in a quiet neighborhood in Plymouth with quick access to 494 & Rockford Rd near shops, restaurants, outdoor recreation with numerous walking & biking trails.



This end unit town home has been well maintained and updated with an open floor plan and 1,500 sq ft of living space all on one level. The eat-in kitchen features hardwood floors, wood cabinets, and a breakfast bar and dining area which walks out to an outdoor patio to enjoy the morning sun. The master bedroom suite has a large walk-in closet and a master bathroom. A bonus room can be used as an office/den. Washer/dryer and a two car attached garage are included. Garbage, lawn care / snow removal included, tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Small pets considered.



To schedule a showing call or text 651-724-5594 or email micah@citiesrentals.com



(RLNE2490309)