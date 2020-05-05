All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated December 13 2019 at 5:58 PM

3640 Lawndale Lane N

3640 Lawndale Lane North
Location

3640 Lawndale Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Kellen Harmon with Renters Warehouse is proud to present this new listing in Plymouth!! This 3 BD/3BA townhouse is beautiful and ready for move-in as soon as possible. Main level unit features very nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a cozy living room. The upstairs includes all 3 bedrooms and solid space! 2-stall garage. Laundry is upstairs. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas. Water, Trash and Lawn/Snow is included in rent. (Application Fee: $55) (RENT: $ 1,695) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,695) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150). Sorry this property has not been approved for section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3640 Lawndale Lane N have any available units?
3640 Lawndale Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
Is 3640 Lawndale Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
3640 Lawndale Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 Lawndale Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 3640 Lawndale Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 3640 Lawndale Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 3640 Lawndale Lane N offers parking.
Does 3640 Lawndale Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3640 Lawndale Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 Lawndale Lane N have a pool?
No, 3640 Lawndale Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 3640 Lawndale Lane N have accessible units?
No, 3640 Lawndale Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 Lawndale Lane N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3640 Lawndale Lane N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3640 Lawndale Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3640 Lawndale Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.

