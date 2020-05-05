3640 Lawndale Lane N

Amenities

Kellen Harmon with Renters Warehouse is proud to present this new listing in Plymouth!! This 3 BD/3BA townhouse is beautiful and ready for move-in as soon as possible. Main level unit features very nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a cozy living room. The upstairs includes all 3 bedrooms and solid space! 2-stall garage. Laundry is upstairs. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas. Water, Trash and Lawn/Snow is included in rent. (Application Fee: $55) (RENT: $ 1,695) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,695) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150). Sorry this property has not been approved for section 8.