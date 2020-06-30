All apartments in Plymouth
Location

3420 Olive Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
guest suite
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
guest suite
Quality updates throughout this superbly maintained one owner Lundgren built home. Surround yourself with pond and nature views from the front and the back of the home. Features include: updated kitchen, 4-season porch, deck, 2 story great room w/ gas FP, decorative fireplace, LL guest suite, refinished HW floors, spacious LL media/game room w/ bar area, 3 car garage.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 Olive Lane North have any available units?
3420 Olive Lane North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 3420 Olive Lane North have?
Some of 3420 Olive Lane North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3420 Olive Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
3420 Olive Lane North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 Olive Lane North pet-friendly?
Yes, 3420 Olive Lane North is pet friendly.
Does 3420 Olive Lane North offer parking?
Yes, 3420 Olive Lane North offers parking.
Does 3420 Olive Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3420 Olive Lane North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 Olive Lane North have a pool?
No, 3420 Olive Lane North does not have a pool.
Does 3420 Olive Lane North have accessible units?
No, 3420 Olive Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 Olive Lane North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3420 Olive Lane North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3420 Olive Lane North have units with air conditioning?
No, 3420 Olive Lane North does not have units with air conditioning.

