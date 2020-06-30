3420 Olive Lane North

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking 24hr maintenance garage guest suite

Quality updates throughout this superbly maintained one owner Lundgren built home. Surround yourself with pond and nature views from the front and the back of the home. Features include: updated kitchen, 4-season porch, deck, 2 story great room w/ gas FP, decorative fireplace, LL guest suite, refinished HW floors, spacious LL media/game room w/ bar area, 3 car garage.



