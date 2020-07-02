All apartments in Plymouth
2744 Terraceview Ln N
Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:36 AM

2744 Terraceview Ln N

2744 Terraceview Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

2744 Terraceview Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For a showing of this property, please contact Terri Leeds at terril@reiprop.com or 763-370-3777.

Fabulous 2-story in Plymouth's great Shenandoah town home community. You won't find a better location!! This lovely home has been tastefully remodeled the past year from top to bottom with lots of great amenities you're sure to appreciate.

The main floor has spacious living room with wood burning fireplace and adjoins the dining area and kitchen for great open flow. Convenient access to the large deck really opens up the space when enjoying your outdoor entertaining during the fair weather months! The home is set back nicely among the trees and shrubbery providing nice privacy.

The new kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and new flooring. The upper level has a huge master bedroom, generous size 2nd bedroom and nicely remodeled full bathroom.

Step in from the 2-car garage on the lower level to a nice family room with new carpet and large coat closet. The carpeting throughout the house is only 1-yr old. Main floor laundry with newer full size washer and dryer. The house has many updates with nice neutral decor.

Extra convenient parking spaces directly across from unit. This home is within the Wayzata School District and close to many shopping and restaurant establishments. Located off 55 and Vicksburg Lane & close to 494 for easy commute.

This property is privately owned and professionally managed. Please contact the listing agent for a showing.

For property management in the Twin Cities Minnesota see, https://reipropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2744 Terraceview Ln N have any available units?
2744 Terraceview Ln N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 2744 Terraceview Ln N have?
Some of 2744 Terraceview Ln N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2744 Terraceview Ln N currently offering any rent specials?
2744 Terraceview Ln N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2744 Terraceview Ln N pet-friendly?
No, 2744 Terraceview Ln N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 2744 Terraceview Ln N offer parking?
Yes, 2744 Terraceview Ln N offers parking.
Does 2744 Terraceview Ln N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2744 Terraceview Ln N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2744 Terraceview Ln N have a pool?
No, 2744 Terraceview Ln N does not have a pool.
Does 2744 Terraceview Ln N have accessible units?
No, 2744 Terraceview Ln N does not have accessible units.
Does 2744 Terraceview Ln N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2744 Terraceview Ln N has units with dishwashers.
Does 2744 Terraceview Ln N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2744 Terraceview Ln N has units with air conditioning.

