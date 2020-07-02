2744 Terraceview Ln N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

For a showing of this property, please contact Terri Leeds at terril@reiprop.com or 763-370-3777.



Fabulous 2-story in Plymouth's great Shenandoah town home community. You won't find a better location!! This lovely home has been tastefully remodeled the past year from top to bottom with lots of great amenities you're sure to appreciate.



The main floor has spacious living room with wood burning fireplace and adjoins the dining area and kitchen for great open flow. Convenient access to the large deck really opens up the space when enjoying your outdoor entertaining during the fair weather months! The home is set back nicely among the trees and shrubbery providing nice privacy.



The new kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and new flooring. The upper level has a huge master bedroom, generous size 2nd bedroom and nicely remodeled full bathroom.



Step in from the 2-car garage on the lower level to a nice family room with new carpet and large coat closet. The carpeting throughout the house is only 1-yr old. Main floor laundry with newer full size washer and dryer. The house has many updates with nice neutral decor.



Extra convenient parking spaces directly across from unit. This home is within the Wayzata School District and close to many shopping and restaurant establishments. Located off 55 and Vicksburg Lane & close to 494 for easy commute.



This property is privately owned and professionally managed. Please contact the listing agent for a showing.



