Amenities
2260 Ranchview Ln N #58 Available 08/01/19 Lovely 2 Br / 1 Ba Town Home w/ 1-Car Garage in Plymouth near Parkers Lake! - Another Great Rental from CitiesRentals.com
Located in Plymouth near Parkers Lake this townhome features an open living/dining area, breakfast bar, & kitchen on the main level. The upper level has a large master bedroom with walk-in closet, a 2nd bedroom, and a full bathroom.
Also comes with a 1-car attached garage and washer/dryer, water softener in the unit. Brand New Air Conditioner!
Water/sewer, garbage, lawn care/snow removal included.
Pets considered less than 20 lb, 2 max.
To schedule a showing TEXT 952-212-2762 or EMAIL to AimeeRealty@hotmail.com
Minimum application acceptance standards:
1.No unlawful detainers in the past three years.
2.Credit worthiness: A FICO score of no less than 650; Verifiable household income to rent is above 3X ; No open bankruptcies in past three years.
3.Criminal background: No felony, no gross misdemeanors, no misdemeanors in the past 5 years.
4.No smoking in units allowed.
5.Occupancy standard: 2 persons per bedroom allowed.
6.False or misleading application information is grounds for immediate denial.
(RLNE2415720)