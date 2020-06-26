All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

2260 Ranchview Ln N #58

2260 Ranchview Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

2260 Ranchview Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2260 Ranchview Ln N #58 Available 08/01/19 Lovely 2 Br / 1 Ba Town Home w/ 1-Car Garage in Plymouth near Parkers Lake! - Another Great Rental from CitiesRentals.com

Located in Plymouth near Parkers Lake this townhome features an open living/dining area, breakfast bar, & kitchen on the main level. The upper level has a large master bedroom with walk-in closet, a 2nd bedroom, and a full bathroom.
Also comes with a 1-car attached garage and washer/dryer, water softener in the unit. Brand New Air Conditioner!
Water/sewer, garbage, lawn care/snow removal included.
Pets considered less than 20 lb, 2 max.

To schedule a showing TEXT 952-212-2762 or EMAIL to AimeeRealty@hotmail.com

Minimum application acceptance standards:
1.No unlawful detainers in the past three years.
2.Credit worthiness: A FICO score of no less than 650; Verifiable household income to rent is above 3X ; No open bankruptcies in past three years.
3.Criminal background: No felony, no gross misdemeanors, no misdemeanors in the past 5 years.
4.No smoking in units allowed.
5.Occupancy standard: 2 persons per bedroom allowed.
6.False or misleading application information is grounds for immediate denial.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2260 Ranchview Ln N #58 have any available units?
2260 Ranchview Ln N #58 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 2260 Ranchview Ln N #58 have?
Some of 2260 Ranchview Ln N #58's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2260 Ranchview Ln N #58 currently offering any rent specials?
2260 Ranchview Ln N #58 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2260 Ranchview Ln N #58 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2260 Ranchview Ln N #58 is pet friendly.
Does 2260 Ranchview Ln N #58 offer parking?
Yes, 2260 Ranchview Ln N #58 offers parking.
Does 2260 Ranchview Ln N #58 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2260 Ranchview Ln N #58 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2260 Ranchview Ln N #58 have a pool?
No, 2260 Ranchview Ln N #58 does not have a pool.
Does 2260 Ranchview Ln N #58 have accessible units?
No, 2260 Ranchview Ln N #58 does not have accessible units.
Does 2260 Ranchview Ln N #58 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2260 Ranchview Ln N #58 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2260 Ranchview Ln N #58 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2260 Ranchview Ln N #58 has units with air conditioning.
