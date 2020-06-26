Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2260 Ranchview Ln N #58 Available 08/01/19 Lovely 2 Br / 1 Ba Town Home w/ 1-Car Garage in Plymouth near Parkers Lake! - Another Great Rental from CitiesRentals.com



Located in Plymouth near Parkers Lake this townhome features an open living/dining area, breakfast bar, & kitchen on the main level. The upper level has a large master bedroom with walk-in closet, a 2nd bedroom, and a full bathroom.

Also comes with a 1-car attached garage and washer/dryer, water softener in the unit. Brand New Air Conditioner!

Water/sewer, garbage, lawn care/snow removal included.

Pets considered less than 20 lb, 2 max.



To schedule a showing TEXT 952-212-2762 or EMAIL to AimeeRealty@hotmail.com



Minimum application acceptance standards:

1.No unlawful detainers in the past three years.

2.Credit worthiness: A FICO score of no less than 650; Verifiable household income to rent is above 3X ; No open bankruptcies in past three years.

3.Criminal background: No felony, no gross misdemeanors, no misdemeanors in the past 5 years.

4.No smoking in units allowed.

5.Occupancy standard: 2 persons per bedroom allowed.

6.False or misleading application information is grounds for immediate denial.



(RLNE2415720)