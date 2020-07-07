17600 14th Ave N

Amenities
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.
Beautiful Brownstone! These apartment homes feature updated/remodeled floor plans and a location that cant be beat. Located at 31st St. and Holmes Ave -- close to everything! Enjoy all the city has to offer just outside your door. Shopping, restaurants, nightlife, Midtown Greenway, 35-W, Lake Calhoun, Lake of the Isles, and much much more - all within two miles.
Gate,Laundry