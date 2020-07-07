All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:50 AM

17600 14th Ave N

17600 14th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

17600 14th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Beautiful Brownstone! These apartment homes feature updated/remodeled floor plans and a location that cant be beat. Located at 31st St. and Holmes Ave -- close to everything! Enjoy all the city has to offer just outside your door. Shopping, restaurants, nightlife, Midtown Greenway, 35-W, Lake Calhoun, Lake of the Isles, and much much more - all within two miles.

Gate,Laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17600 14th Ave N have any available units?
17600 14th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
Is 17600 14th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
17600 14th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17600 14th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 17600 14th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 17600 14th Ave N offer parking?
No, 17600 14th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 17600 14th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17600 14th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17600 14th Ave N have a pool?
No, 17600 14th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 17600 14th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 17600 14th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 17600 14th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 17600 14th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17600 14th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 17600 14th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

