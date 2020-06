Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available July 1st. Min lease 12 mo. Home in excellent move-in-condition. 5

spacious bedrooms all are large with walk-in closets. This home features

excellent private yard, outside sport court, 5 car heated garage and lots of

storage area. The office is full with built-ins, kitchen is huge and has tons

of cabinets. Main level family room has full wall of built-ins. Wayzata School

District! Huge open basement for many uses!