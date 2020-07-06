16400 43rd Avenue N

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

ANOTHER LISTING FROM GYNIEK @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!!! OPEN HOUSE 11/9 330p-4:30p Available Now . Home features 4bd/2.5ba and 3,000 sqft. Prime Plymouth location. Close to restaurants shops, parks, trails, easy HWY access. Wayzata Schools! Quiet family neighborhood. Main-level: Large family room, formal living room, formal dining room. Open eat-in kitchen w/access to large deck and yard space. Â½ bath laundry. Upstairs: Large master, walk-in closet, private bath. 3 additional bedrooms, 2nd full bath. Lower Level, Partially finished great space for kids play area or storage. 2 car garage. (RENT: $1,990) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,990) (One-Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) schedule https://showmojo.com/474cb9fe5d/gallery...Please call 30 minutes before time of viewing to confirm ...ph: (612) 351-6243 Click on upper Left icon of house scroll to bottom & click apply now to apply.