All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like 16400 43rd Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
16400 43rd Avenue N
Last updated November 28 2019 at 5:38 PM

16400 43rd Avenue N

16400 43rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16400 43rd Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
ANOTHER LISTING FROM GYNIEK @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!!! OPEN HOUSE 11/9 330p-4:30p Available Now . Home features 4bd/2.5ba and 3,000 sqft. Prime Plymouth location. Close to restaurants shops, parks, trails, easy HWY access. Wayzata Schools! Quiet family neighborhood. Main-level: Large family room, formal living room, formal dining room. Open eat-in kitchen w/access to large deck and yard space. Â½ bath laundry. Upstairs: Large master, walk-in closet, private bath. 3 additional bedrooms, 2nd full bath. Lower Level, Partially finished great space for kids play area or storage. 2 car garage. (RENT: $1,990) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,990) (One-Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) schedule https://showmojo.com/474cb9fe5d/gallery...Please call 30 minutes before time of viewing to confirm ...ph: (612) 351-6243 Click on upper Left icon of house scroll to bottom & click apply now to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16400 43rd Avenue N have any available units?
16400 43rd Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 16400 43rd Avenue N have?
Some of 16400 43rd Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16400 43rd Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
16400 43rd Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16400 43rd Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 16400 43rd Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 16400 43rd Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 16400 43rd Avenue N offers parking.
Does 16400 43rd Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16400 43rd Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16400 43rd Avenue N have a pool?
No, 16400 43rd Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 16400 43rd Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 16400 43rd Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 16400 43rd Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 16400 43rd Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16400 43rd Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 16400 43rd Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Stonehill Apartments
3501 Xenium Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Oakwood Apartments
17600 14th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
Lancaster Park Townhomes
4075 Lancaster Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Manor Royal Apartments
3930 Lancaster Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd
Plymouth, MN 55446
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N
Plymouth, MN 55442

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities