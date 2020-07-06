15665 24th Ave N Unit B

Amenities

This is a very nice custom town home that features neutral decor, well appointed updated amenities and features.



Enjoy a 3-sided peninsula fireplace, new vinyl tile in kitchen and half bath!



Enter large foyer from garage or front entry and enjoy radiant heated floor as well as in laundry /mud room area. The home features nice high vaulted ceilings in MBR and second bedroom/office, large custom walk in closet and really again nice amenities. Enjoy a partially shaded deck for grilling and relaxing.

There are parks, shops and access to freeway close by.

Wayzata schools.



Sorry, no dogs allowed.



Cats considered with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $25 monthly pet rent per pet.



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

Deposit equal to rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Tenant pays utilities/water

HOA is included in rent.



