Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
15665 24th Ave N Unit B
Last updated April 19 2020 at 7:35 AM

15665 24th Ave N Unit B

15665 24th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

15665 24th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Avail June 2020!

Please fill out Contact Agent form on our website -

We will walk thru. virtually - SEE Video and then take safe measures to show property after stay at home is lifted if needed.

WWW.Twincitieshomerental.com

This is a very nice custom town home that features neutral decor, well appointed updated amenities and features.

Enjoy a 3-sided peninsula fireplace, new vinyl tile in kitchen and half bath!

Enter large foyer from garage or front entry and enjoy radiant heated floor as well as in laundry /mud room area. The home features nice high vaulted ceilings in MBR and second bedroom/office, large custom walk in closet and really again nice amenities. Enjoy a partially shaded deck for grilling and relaxing.
There are parks, shops and access to freeway close by.
Wayzata schools.

Sorry, no dogs allowed.

Cats considered with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $25 monthly pet rent per pet.

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
Deposit equal to rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Tenant pays utilities/water
HOA is included in rent.

Please apply or go to TWINCITIESHOMERENTAL.COM and see video

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15665 24th Ave N Unit B have any available units?
15665 24th Ave N Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 15665 24th Ave N Unit B have?
Some of 15665 24th Ave N Unit B's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15665 24th Ave N Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
15665 24th Ave N Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15665 24th Ave N Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 15665 24th Ave N Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 15665 24th Ave N Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 15665 24th Ave N Unit B offers parking.
Does 15665 24th Ave N Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15665 24th Ave N Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15665 24th Ave N Unit B have a pool?
No, 15665 24th Ave N Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 15665 24th Ave N Unit B have accessible units?
No, 15665 24th Ave N Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 15665 24th Ave N Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15665 24th Ave N Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 15665 24th Ave N Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15665 24th Ave N Unit B has units with air conditioning.

