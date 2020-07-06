15665 24th Ave N Unit B

Amenities
Avail June 2020!
Please fill out Contact Agent form on our website -
We will walk thru. virtually - SEE Video and then take safe measures to show property after stay at home is lifted if needed.
WWW.Twincitieshomerental.com
This is a very nice custom town home that features neutral decor, well appointed updated amenities and features.
Enjoy a 3-sided peninsula fireplace, new vinyl tile in kitchen and half bath!
Enter large foyer from garage or front entry and enjoy radiant heated floor as well as in laundry /mud room area. The home features nice high vaulted ceilings in MBR and second bedroom/office, large custom walk in closet and really again nice amenities. Enjoy a partially shaded deck for grilling and relaxing.
There are parks, shops and access to freeway close by.
Wayzata schools.
Sorry, no dogs allowed.
Cats considered with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $25 monthly pet rent per pet.
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
Deposit equal to rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult
Tenant pays utilities/water
HOA is included in rent.
Please apply or go to TWINCITIESHOMERENTAL.COM and see video