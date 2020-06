Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking

Available 7-1-2020. Home will have new carpet and fresh paint job. Beautiful 3 BR Legacy Park, TH in the high demand Wayzata school district. Open concept main level. Center island in kitchen and SS appliances. Large loft for 2nd family room or office. Huge master suite with sitting/exercise area. Excellent location. Close to walking trails, restaurants and shopping. This one will not last! Due to COVID-19 and the shelter at home order, home is not available for live showings.