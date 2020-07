Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage key fob access pet friendly

Beautiful two-level townhome located in Legacy Park. With a huge loft that could be used as a second living room. Stainless Steel appliances and a kitchen island. Wayzata School district and blocks away from Legacy Greenway Park with playground and trails. The townhome has a front door keyless entry, and lots of storage space. Pet allowed with pet deposit and slight increase in rent. Place is vacant and available.