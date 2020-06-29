All apartments in Plymouth
15351 60TH AVE N
15351 60TH AVE N

15351 60th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

15351 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 11/01/19 Newer 3BR/3BATH TOWNHOME WAYZATA SCHOOLS! - Property Id: 157414

Available Nov. 1st. Nicely maintained built in 2006 Townhome in sought after Plymouth neighborhood!
Wayzata School District! Close to Shopping, Lifetime Fitness. Playground nearby!
Boasts 3 large Bedrooms, 2.5 BA, Huge Loft Area, 2-car garage. Granite Center Island, beautiful see through fireplace and private master suite. Huge master Bedroom with its own private Bath also has a large sitting area that can double as an office! Wood floors in the kitchen and entry. Brushed nickel light fixtures, great cabinetry with corner glass insert, Large Patio Area.

Upper level has Master Suite w/ double vanity and walk-in closet, plus 2 more large bedrooms, spacious loft, full bath, and laundry! TRASH, LAWN care and SNOW removal included!

RENT: $1,850
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,850

Owner pays for Trash Removal, Outside Maintenance and HOA.
E-mail if interested, or call 952-215-4442.

Minneapolis, Maple Grove, New Hope, Golden Valley, Minnetonka
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157414p
Property Id 157414

(RLNE5156573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15351 60TH AVE N have any available units?
15351 60TH AVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 15351 60TH AVE N have?
Some of 15351 60TH AVE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15351 60TH AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
15351 60TH AVE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15351 60TH AVE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 15351 60TH AVE N is pet friendly.
Does 15351 60TH AVE N offer parking?
Yes, 15351 60TH AVE N offers parking.
Does 15351 60TH AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15351 60TH AVE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15351 60TH AVE N have a pool?
No, 15351 60TH AVE N does not have a pool.
Does 15351 60TH AVE N have accessible units?
No, 15351 60TH AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 15351 60TH AVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15351 60TH AVE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 15351 60TH AVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 15351 60TH AVE N does not have units with air conditioning.
