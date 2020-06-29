15351 60TH AVE N

Amenities
Available 11/01/19 Newer 3BR/3BATH TOWNHOME WAYZATA SCHOOLS! - Property Id: 157414
Available Nov. 1st. Nicely maintained built in 2006 Townhome in sought after Plymouth neighborhood!
Wayzata School District! Close to Shopping, Lifetime Fitness. Playground nearby!
Boasts 3 large Bedrooms, 2.5 BA, Huge Loft Area, 2-car garage. Granite Center Island, beautiful see through fireplace and private master suite. Huge master Bedroom with its own private Bath also has a large sitting area that can double as an office! Wood floors in the kitchen and entry. Brushed nickel light fixtures, great cabinetry with corner glass insert, Large Patio Area.
Upper level has Master Suite w/ double vanity and walk-in closet, plus 2 more large bedrooms, spacious loft, full bath, and laundry! TRASH, LAWN care and SNOW removal included!
RENT: $1,850
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,850
Owner pays for Trash Removal, Outside Maintenance and HOA.
E-mail if interested, or call 952-215-4442.
Minneapolis, Maple Grove, New Hope, Golden Valley, Minnetonka
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157414p
Property Id 157414
(RLNE5156573)