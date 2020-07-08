All apartments in Plymouth


Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

14045 36th Ave. N.

14045 36th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

14045 36th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Available 06/01/20 14045 Rental - Property Id: 275474

Enjoy home living with your own fenced in yard! Very Nice 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, split level home. 2 Blocks from Plymouth Creek Park (Very Nice and large park with many activities). Easy access to 494. 15 mins to downtown. Recently remolded. 1350 sq ft. 2 car garage.

No Pets
No Smoking
4 Person occupancy limit
We cannot accept section 8
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275474
Property Id 275474

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5763483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14045 36th Ave. N. have any available units?
14045 36th Ave. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 14045 36th Ave. N. have?
Some of 14045 36th Ave. N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14045 36th Ave. N. currently offering any rent specials?
14045 36th Ave. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14045 36th Ave. N. pet-friendly?
No, 14045 36th Ave. N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 14045 36th Ave. N. offer parking?
Yes, 14045 36th Ave. N. offers parking.
Does 14045 36th Ave. N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14045 36th Ave. N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14045 36th Ave. N. have a pool?
No, 14045 36th Ave. N. does not have a pool.
Does 14045 36th Ave. N. have accessible units?
No, 14045 36th Ave. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 14045 36th Ave. N. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14045 36th Ave. N. has units with dishwashers.
Does 14045 36th Ave. N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14045 36th Ave. N. does not have units with air conditioning.

