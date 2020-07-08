14045 36th Ave. N.

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Available 06/01/20 14045 Rental - Property Id: 275474



Enjoy home living with your own fenced in yard! Very Nice 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, split level home. 2 Blocks from Plymouth Creek Park (Very Nice and large park with many activities). Easy access to 494. 15 mins to downtown. Recently remolded. 1350 sq ft. 2 car garage.



No Pets

No Smoking

4 Person occupancy limit

We cannot accept section 8

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275474

Property Id 275474



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5763483)