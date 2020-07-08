14045 36th Ave. N.

Amenities
Available 06/01/20 14045 Rental - Property Id: 275474
Enjoy home living with your own fenced in yard! Very Nice 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, split level home. 2 Blocks from Plymouth Creek Park (Very Nice and large park with many activities). Easy access to 494. 15 mins to downtown. Recently remolded. 1350 sq ft. 2 car garage.
No Pets
No Smoking
4 Person occupancy limit
We cannot accept section 8
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275474
Property Id 275474
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5763483)