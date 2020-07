Elan Uptown II

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym game room parking pool garage internet access package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. An elevated lifestyle deserves luxurious surroundings. With high style and unparalleled amenities, our homes provide an impressive setting for upscale living. Stunning features throughout each apartment include designer lighting, granite countertops, and glass tile backsplashes. Relax at the Coolest Pool in Uptown or host the best game night ever in our Game Room. Insist on excellence - upgrade your lifestyle at Elan Uptown.