All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 927 Logan Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
927 Logan Avenue North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

927 Logan Avenue North

927 Logan Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

927 Logan Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Near North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2 bedroom, 1 Bathroom Duplex! The beautiful original woodwork & turn-of-the-century ambiance will make you feel right at home. This apartment features hardwood floors, an office space, formal dining room, private balcony, partially fenced yard, and much more. The high ceilings & abundance of windows create an open & spacious feel.

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 Logan Avenue North have any available units?
927 Logan Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 927 Logan Avenue North have?
Some of 927 Logan Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 Logan Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
927 Logan Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 Logan Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 927 Logan Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 927 Logan Avenue North offer parking?
No, 927 Logan Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 927 Logan Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 Logan Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 Logan Avenue North have a pool?
No, 927 Logan Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 927 Logan Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 927 Logan Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 927 Logan Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 Logan Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue
415 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Diamond Lake
100 W Diamond Lake Rd
Minneapolis, MN 55419
Calhoun Towers Apartments
3430 List Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Breton
707 8th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Copham
607 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University