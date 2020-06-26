927 Logan Avenue North

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 2 bedroom, 1 Bathroom Duplex! The beautiful original woodwork & turn-of-the-century ambiance will make you feel right at home. This apartment features hardwood floors, an office space, formal dining room, private balcony, partially fenced yard, and much more. The high ceilings & abundance of windows create an open & spacious feel.



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.