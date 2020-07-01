All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 914 24th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
914 24th Ave N
Last updated March 24 2020 at 10:31 PM

914 24th Ave N

914 North 24th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

914 North 24th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Hawthorne

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pet friendly! Recently updated 4 bed home- North Minneapolis!

Don't miss this spacious 4 bed/1.5 bath home!
House has a huge fenced yard with 2 detached garages.
Comes with a washer and dryer, has central air, and tall ceilings with natural woodwork.
Just refinished floors and fresh paint throughout.
House also has a large unfinished basement with a large outdoor shed.
You don't want to miss this one! Pet friendly!

Applicant must have viewed property in person in order to apply
Min. credit score=650
No felonies or previous evictions
Household rent to income ratio=30%
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month
Utilities paid by tenant=All + Snow/lawn care
Max number of tenant = 5
1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee. Pets must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided.

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/8a0af9b0df

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 24th Ave N have any available units?
914 24th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 24th Ave N have?
Some of 914 24th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 24th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
914 24th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 24th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 24th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 914 24th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 914 24th Ave N offers parking.
Does 914 24th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 24th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 24th Ave N have a pool?
No, 914 24th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 914 24th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 914 24th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 914 24th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 24th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Laurel Village
1254 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
2222 Girard Ave S
2222 Girard Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Oaks Station Place
3550 E 46th St
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401
East River Plaza
301 SE Saint Anthony Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University