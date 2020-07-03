898 21st Ave SE

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming four bedroom home for fall 2019! - This house has four large bedrooms and has been freshly painted with new appliances!



Located in the wonderful Como neighborhood, just a short walk to the East Bank campus! Near tons of shopping, dining and entertainment. Too much to list!



Near University Ave, Hennepin Ave, Stinson Blvd, Como Ave, Hwy 280, 35W, public transportation, and lots of bike lanes and paths. It's easy to get wherever you need to go!



Pets are allowed on a case by case basis (dogs under 40 pounds, with some breed restrictions).



Rental Requirements:



Sorry, this home does not participate in subsidy housing

No evictions

No felonies

Good rental history



Visit www.twincitieshomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 to schedule a tour.