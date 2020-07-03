All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 898 21st Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
898 21st Ave SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

898 21st Ave SE

898 21st Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

898 21st Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming four bedroom home for fall 2019! - This house has four large bedrooms and has been freshly painted with new appliances!

Located in the wonderful Como neighborhood, just a short walk to the East Bank campus! Near tons of shopping, dining and entertainment. Too much to list!

Near University Ave, Hennepin Ave, Stinson Blvd, Como Ave, Hwy 280, 35W, public transportation, and lots of bike lanes and paths. It's easy to get wherever you need to go!

Pets are allowed on a case by case basis (dogs under 40 pounds, with some breed restrictions).

Rental Requirements:

Sorry, this home does not participate in subsidy housing
No evictions
No felonies
Good rental history

Visit www.twincitieshomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 898 21st Ave SE have any available units?
898 21st Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 898 21st Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
898 21st Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 898 21st Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 898 21st Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 898 21st Ave SE offer parking?
No, 898 21st Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 898 21st Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 898 21st Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 898 21st Ave SE have a pool?
No, 898 21st Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 898 21st Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 898 21st Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 898 21st Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 898 21st Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 898 21st Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 898 21st Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Variant
315 N 7th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Minneapolis 220
2611 Pleasant Avenue S #201
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Jourdain
2006 Portland Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
East Village
1401 11th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University