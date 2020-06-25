894 21st Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Terrific 3 bedroom 2 bath home located close to the U of M.

This home has a large bedroom in the lower level along with laundry and bathroom.

Main level has hardwood floors throughout the living room and dining room along with an updated kitchen.

Upper level has 2 good sized bedrooms with full bath.

Outside you have a nice backyard with deck, front porch and 2 stall garage.



Pets allowed with owner approval and a $25 Pet Rent per pet per month. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and if allowed, $15 for each additional pet. ( See dog restrictions below)(Owner wants only small dogs under 30 pounds) Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including water/sewer, trash, electric, gas, lawn care and snow removal. $15 furnace filter/maintenance fee. Please no smoking in this home. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. Don't miss.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household



Average utility costs on budget helper is $100 a month for gas and electric

$80 a month for trash/water/sewer



Living Room 16x13

Dining Room 9x13

Porch 7x24

Bedroom 1 9x16

Bedroom 2 11x16

Bedroom 3 10x18