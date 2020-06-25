894 21st Ave SE

All apartments in Minneapolis
Location

894 21st Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Terrific 3 bedroom 2 bath home located close to the U of M.
This home has a large bedroom in the lower level along with laundry and bathroom.
Main level has hardwood floors throughout the living room and dining room along with an updated kitchen.
Upper level has 2 good sized bedrooms with full bath.
Outside you have a nice backyard with deck, front porch and 2 stall garage.

Pets allowed with owner approval and a $25 Pet Rent per pet per month. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and if allowed, $15 for each additional pet. ( See dog restrictions below)(Owner wants only small dogs under 30 pounds) Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including water/sewer, trash, electric, gas, lawn care and snow removal. $15 furnace filter/maintenance fee. Please no smoking in this home. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. Don't miss.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household

Average utility costs on budget helper is $100 a month for gas and electric
$80 a month for trash/water/sewer

Living Room 16x13
Dining Room 9x13
Porch 7x24
Bedroom 1 9x16
Bedroom 2 11x16
Bedroom 3 10x18

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 894 21st Ave SE have any available units?
894 21st Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 894 21st Ave SE have?
Some of 894 21st Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 894 21st Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
894 21st Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 894 21st Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 894 21st Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 894 21st Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 894 21st Ave SE offers parking.
Does 894 21st Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 894 21st Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 894 21st Ave SE have a pool?
No, 894 21st Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 894 21st Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 894 21st Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 894 21st Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 894 21st Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
