Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
874 23rd Ave. SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

874 23rd Ave. SE

874 23rd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

874 23rd Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Fully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom side of a duplex just completed and will be ready for September! Granite counters, all new cabinets, remodeled bathrooms, and custom closet systems. This is one of the nicest places to rent in Como.

The home features the perfect layout with 2 bedrooms and 3/4 bath on each level with a living area on each level as well.

Schedule your showing today by emailing or sending a text to Tom @ 763-498-3937.

Home is available to start leasing August 1 or September 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 874 23rd Ave. SE have any available units?
874 23rd Ave. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 874 23rd Ave. SE have?
Some of 874 23rd Ave. SE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 874 23rd Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
874 23rd Ave. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 874 23rd Ave. SE pet-friendly?
No, 874 23rd Ave. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 874 23rd Ave. SE offer parking?
Yes, 874 23rd Ave. SE offers parking.
Does 874 23rd Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 874 23rd Ave. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 874 23rd Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 874 23rd Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 874 23rd Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 874 23rd Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 874 23rd Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 874 23rd Ave. SE has units with dishwashers.

