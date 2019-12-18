748 N 3rd Street

Amenities

Enjoy true loft living in the North Loop in this affordable Herschel Lofts 1BR, 1BA, just steps from everything the North Loop has to offer! Features include views of the Mpls downtown skyline from floor to ceiling windows, large balcony spanning the length of the unit, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood flooring, exposed ductwork and pillars, and in-unit laundry. Additional building features include fitness room, free guest parking, dog park behind the building. Included with rent: 1 underground heated parking stall, storage unit in front of parking stall, water/sewer/trash, basic cable and internet. Photos of a similar unit.