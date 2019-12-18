All apartments in Minneapolis
748 N 3rd Street
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:28 PM

748 N 3rd Street

748 N 3rd St · (612) 254-0149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

748 N 3rd St, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Downtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
garage
guest parking
internet access
Enjoy true loft living in the North Loop in this affordable Herschel Lofts 1BR, 1BA, just steps from everything the North Loop has to offer! Features include views of the Mpls downtown skyline from floor to ceiling windows, large balcony spanning the length of the unit, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood flooring, exposed ductwork and pillars, and in-unit laundry. Additional building features include fitness room, free guest parking, dog park behind the building. Included with rent: 1 underground heated parking stall, storage unit in front of parking stall, water/sewer/trash, basic cable and internet. Photos of a similar unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 748 N 3rd Street have any available units?
748 N 3rd Street has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 748 N 3rd Street have?
Some of 748 N 3rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 748 N 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
748 N 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 N 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 748 N 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 748 N 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 748 N 3rd Street does offer parking.
Does 748 N 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 748 N 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 N 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 748 N 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 748 N 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 748 N 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 748 N 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 748 N 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
