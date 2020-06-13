All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

740 Portland Avenue

740 Portland Ave S · (952) 484-8956
Location

740 Portland Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Downtown West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 808 · Avail. now

$2,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Welcome to the luxurious Portland Tower! This wonderful corner unit has the ideal open floorplan and has been outfitted throughout with upscale finishes! Customized upgrades include cherry cabinets, hickory flooring, and custom shades! The owner's suite boasts views of the clock tower, a double walk-in closet, and private bath with stunning tile work plus granite counter tops! With USBank stadium just blocks away, enjoy tons of activities before games and concerts that are perfect for all ages!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Portland Avenue have any available units?
740 Portland Avenue has a unit available for $2,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 Portland Avenue have?
Some of 740 Portland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 Portland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
740 Portland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Portland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 740 Portland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 740 Portland Avenue offer parking?
No, 740 Portland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 740 Portland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 740 Portland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Portland Avenue have a pool?
No, 740 Portland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 740 Portland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 740 Portland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Portland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 Portland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
