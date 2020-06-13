740 Portland Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Welcome to the luxurious Portland Tower! This wonderful corner unit has the ideal open floorplan and has been outfitted throughout with upscale finishes! Customized upgrades include cherry cabinets, hickory flooring, and custom shades! The owner's suite boasts views of the clock tower, a double walk-in closet, and private bath with stunning tile work plus granite counter tops! With USBank stadium just blocks away, enjoy tons of activities before games and concerts that are perfect for all ages!