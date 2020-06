Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Come and check out Soltva Lofts in the North Loop! Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods to live in throughout Minneapolis, Soltva brings modern luxury and convenience to you at an affordable price! With a smart, clean design it is a perfect home, all within walking distance of many shops, restaurants, employers and much more!