653 17th Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully renovated single-family home for rent, available now! Located in the heart of NE nearby local favorite spots such as Tattersall Distilling, Indeed Taproom, Mayslacks and many more. The entire home was just renovated so everything is brand new. In-unit laundry is free of charge. Available March 1st for move-in.



Landlord pays water, sewer and trash utilities. Tenants responsible for gas and electric utilities.



Street parking is freely available.



Security deposit of $2,500 and first month's rent due before move-in.



Pets ok for $50/month pet fee. No additional pet deposit.



Contact Jack at 612-499-1294 or jack@oneshot.management to set up a showing today!