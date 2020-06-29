All apartments in Minneapolis
653 17th Avenue Northeast

653 17th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

653 17th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Logan Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated single-family home for rent, available now! Located in the heart of NE nearby local favorite spots such as Tattersall Distilling, Indeed Taproom, Mayslacks and many more. The entire home was just renovated so everything is brand new. In-unit laundry is free of charge. Available March 1st for move-in.

Landlord pays water, sewer and trash utilities. Tenants responsible for gas and electric utilities.

Street parking is freely available.

Security deposit of $2,500 and first month's rent due before move-in.

Pets ok for $50/month pet fee. No additional pet deposit.

Contact Jack at 612-499-1294 or jack@oneshot.management to set up a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 653 17th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
653 17th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 653 17th Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 653 17th Avenue Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 653 17th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
653 17th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 653 17th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 653 17th Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 653 17th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 653 17th Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 653 17th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 653 17th Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 653 17th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 653 17th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 653 17th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 653 17th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 653 17th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 653 17th Avenue Northeast has units with dishwashers.
