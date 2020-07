Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking elevator bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill internet access

Live in one of the most sought after lofts in the North Loop – Harvester Lofts! This East appointed one bedroom, one bath features a massive balcony space with a natural gas grill hook up, a small nook upon entry perfect for an at home office/desk, and is perfectly situated in the heart of the North Loop. Included in the cost of rent: one indoor parking stall, water/sewage/trash, and cable/internet.