Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

616 8th St SE

616 8th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

616 8th Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Marcy - Holmes

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All the room you need in this spacious seven-bedroom duplex Near U of M! - Live with all your friends! We have a roomy seven-bedroom duplex in a charming Marcy Holmes house available for fall 2019!

Close to nearby Dinkytown or St Anthony Main. Super convenient to all the shopping, dining and entertainment you need!

he University of Minnesotas East Bank campus is just across I-35W. Easy access to Hennepin Ave, Central Ave, University Ave, Broadway St NE, 35W, public transportation, and bike paths. Get where you need to go easily!

Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis (Dogs under 40 pounds, some breed restrictions).

Rental Requirements:

Sorry, this home does not participate in subsidy housing
No evictions
No felonies
Good rental history

Visit www.twincitieshomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 8th St SE have any available units?
616 8th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 616 8th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
616 8th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 8th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 8th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 616 8th St SE offer parking?
No, 616 8th St SE does not offer parking.
Does 616 8th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 8th St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 8th St SE have a pool?
No, 616 8th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 616 8th St SE have accessible units?
No, 616 8th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 616 8th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 8th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 8th St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 8th St SE does not have units with air conditioning.

