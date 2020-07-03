616 8th St SE

Amenities

All the room you need in this spacious seven-bedroom duplex Near U of M! - Live with all your friends! We have a roomy seven-bedroom duplex in a charming Marcy Holmes house available for fall 2019!



Close to nearby Dinkytown or St Anthony Main. Super convenient to all the shopping, dining and entertainment you need!



he University of Minnesotas East Bank campus is just across I-35W. Easy access to Hennepin Ave, Central Ave, University Ave, Broadway St NE, 35W, public transportation, and bike paths. Get where you need to go easily!



Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis (Dogs under 40 pounds, some breed restrictions).



Rental Requirements:



Sorry, this home does not participate in subsidy housing

No evictions

No felonies

Good rental history



Visit www.twincitieshomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 to schedule a tour.