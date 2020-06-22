6101 Xerxes Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available Jan 1st! This home was beautifully remodeled recently with high-end finishes offering 3 Beds, 2 Baths, 1890 sqft of finished living space. Open floor plan on the main level with walk out to the fully fenced private backyard and spacious deck. Fantastic space for entertaining. Highlights include a stunning kitchen with quartz countertops, SS appliances including a new range, updated flooring, stylish new fixtures, new front loading washer, and dryer, fresh paint, finished lower level, tons of windows allowing for plenty of natural light flow throughout, fenced front yard, and easy access to the 2 car garage. Surrounding areas: Edina, Richfield, and Bloomington. Easy access to 62 and 35W. Dogs considered with additional pet deposit and pet rent. Tenant is responsible for utilities lawn care and snow removal. This property is not approved for section 8. Application fee $55 per adult. More Pictures coming soon!