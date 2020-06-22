All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6101 Xerxes Avenue South

6101 Xerxes Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6101 Xerxes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Armatage

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Jan 1st! This home was beautifully remodeled recently with high-end finishes offering 3 Beds, 2 Baths, 1890 sqft of finished living space. Open floor plan on the main level with walk out to the fully fenced private backyard and spacious deck. Fantastic space for entertaining. Highlights include a stunning kitchen with quartz countertops, SS appliances including a new range, updated flooring, stylish new fixtures, new front loading washer, and dryer, fresh paint, finished lower level, tons of windows allowing for plenty of natural light flow throughout, fenced front yard, and easy access to the 2 car garage. Surrounding areas: Edina, Richfield, and Bloomington. Easy access to 62 and 35W. Dogs considered with additional pet deposit and pet rent. Tenant is responsible for utilities lawn care and snow removal. This property is not approved for section 8. Application fee $55 per adult. More Pictures coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6101 Xerxes Avenue South have any available units?
6101 Xerxes Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6101 Xerxes Avenue South have?
Some of 6101 Xerxes Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6101 Xerxes Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
6101 Xerxes Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6101 Xerxes Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 6101 Xerxes Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 6101 Xerxes Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 6101 Xerxes Avenue South does offer parking.
Does 6101 Xerxes Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6101 Xerxes Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6101 Xerxes Avenue South have a pool?
No, 6101 Xerxes Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 6101 Xerxes Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 6101 Xerxes Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 6101 Xerxes Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 6101 Xerxes Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
