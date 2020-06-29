6035 Blaisdell Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available 03/01/20 This SxS duplex features central AC and heat, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, fenced in yard, detached garage, and recently remodeled bathroom. Convenient access to major freeways 35w and 62 crosstown makes your commute easy. Located near bus line. Fun neighborhood has a great local brewery, delicious restaurants, and nearby cub foods all within easy walking distance. Pets allowed on case by case basis, pet fees apply. No Section 8, must meet minimum income requirements and pass background check.



