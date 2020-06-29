All apartments in Minneapolis
6035 Blaisdell Avenue
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

6035 Blaisdell Avenue

6035 Blaisdell Avenue South
Location

6035 Blaisdell Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Windom

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 03/01/20 This SxS duplex features central AC and heat, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, fenced in yard, detached garage, and recently remodeled bathroom. Convenient access to major freeways 35w and 62 crosstown makes your commute easy. Located near bus line. Fun neighborhood has a great local brewery, delicious restaurants, and nearby cub foods all within easy walking distance. Pets allowed on case by case basis, pet fees apply. No Section 8, must meet minimum income requirements and pass background check.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/minneapolis-mn?lid=13025428

(RLNE5521275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6035 Blaisdell Avenue have any available units?
6035 Blaisdell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6035 Blaisdell Avenue have?
Some of 6035 Blaisdell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6035 Blaisdell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6035 Blaisdell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6035 Blaisdell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6035 Blaisdell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 6035 Blaisdell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6035 Blaisdell Avenue offers parking.
Does 6035 Blaisdell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6035 Blaisdell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6035 Blaisdell Avenue have a pool?
No, 6035 Blaisdell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6035 Blaisdell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6035 Blaisdell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6035 Blaisdell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6035 Blaisdell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

