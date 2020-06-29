All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated November 1 2019 at 7:07 AM

5936 Washburn Ave S

5936 Washburn Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5936 Washburn Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Armatage

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Prime location: Beautiful, newly updated and naturally well-lit 3 bedrooms - 1(Full) bath unit(5938) available for rent in a friendly neighborhood. 5 min drive to Southdale Center and a 10 min drive to the airport . Pet-friendly. 1600/month, 1-month security deposit. Utilities as a dedicated Parking spot, Water, Trash, Pets(No Pet deposit or month to month charge), Washer, Dryer included in Rent. Options for 6-month/ 1 year lease available. Contact Information: Call AJ at +1 (612) 889-4337 or Sonya at +1 (612) 886-4892
This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail Landlord Software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5936 Washburn Ave S have any available units?
5936 Washburn Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5936 Washburn Ave S have?
Some of 5936 Washburn Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5936 Washburn Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
5936 Washburn Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5936 Washburn Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5936 Washburn Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 5936 Washburn Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 5936 Washburn Ave S offers parking.
Does 5936 Washburn Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5936 Washburn Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5936 Washburn Ave S have a pool?
No, 5936 Washburn Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 5936 Washburn Ave S have accessible units?
No, 5936 Washburn Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 5936 Washburn Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5936 Washburn Ave S has units with dishwashers.

