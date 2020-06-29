5936 Washburn Ave S

Amenities

Prime location: Beautiful, newly updated and naturally well-lit 3 bedrooms - 1(Full) bath unit(5938) available for rent in a friendly neighborhood. 5 min drive to Southdale Center and a 10 min drive to the airport . Pet-friendly. 1600/month, 1-month security deposit. Utilities as a dedicated Parking spot, Water, Trash, Pets(No Pet deposit or month to month charge), Washer, Dryer included in Rent. Options for 6-month/ 1 year lease available. Contact Information: Call AJ at +1 (612) 889-4337 or Sonya at +1 (612) 886-4892

