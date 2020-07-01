All apartments in Minneapolis
5925 Chicago Avenue

5925 Chicago Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5925 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Diamond Lake

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
key fob access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
dogs allowed
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex unit has been fully renovated. Enjoy the new kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and white shaker-style cabinets. Home features great natural light, fresh paint, new lighting, and hardwood flooring throughout. Updated bathroom with white subway tile. Tons of storage in a clean lower level.

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/5925ChicagoViewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5925 Chicago Avenue have any available units?
5925 Chicago Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5925 Chicago Avenue have?
Some of 5925 Chicago Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5925 Chicago Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5925 Chicago Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5925 Chicago Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5925 Chicago Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5925 Chicago Avenue offer parking?
No, 5925 Chicago Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5925 Chicago Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5925 Chicago Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5925 Chicago Avenue have a pool?
No, 5925 Chicago Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5925 Chicago Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5925 Chicago Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5925 Chicago Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5925 Chicago Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

