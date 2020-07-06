5809 44th Avenue South

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that has been recently remodeled! This property features central air, hardwood floors, laundry, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a 1 car detached garage! 2 bedrooms are located on the main floor, and the third bedroom is located upstairs for extra privacy! This home also has MAC improvements! Minutes from Lake Nokomis and Minnehaha Regional Park!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/MefG5uqhlxg



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water, & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at (612) 547-9818 questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

