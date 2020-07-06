All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 5809 44th Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5809 44th Avenue South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5809 44th Avenue South

5809 44th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5809 44th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Morris Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that has been recently remodeled! This property features central air, hardwood floors, laundry, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a 1 car detached garage! 2 bedrooms are located on the main floor, and the third bedroom is located upstairs for extra privacy! This home also has MAC improvements! Minutes from Lake Nokomis and Minnehaha Regional Park!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/MefG5uqhlxg

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water, & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at (612) 547-9818 questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5809 44th Avenue South have any available units?
5809 44th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5809 44th Avenue South have?
Some of 5809 44th Avenue South's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5809 44th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
5809 44th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5809 44th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5809 44th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 5809 44th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 5809 44th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 5809 44th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5809 44th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5809 44th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 5809 44th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 5809 44th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 5809 44th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 5809 44th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5809 44th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Families 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Arches
223 Ridgewood Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
The Churchill
111 Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Lorient Apartments
4500 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
East Village
1401 11th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
430 Oak Grove Apartments
430 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University