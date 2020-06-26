5615 Newton Avenue South

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Are you suited for the super side of town? This 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath home sure is! Lots of sun light shines on the gorgeous hardwood floors, tiled floor in kitchen that has granite countertops with an under mount stainless steel sink. Nice backyard with outdoor deck and put those 2 cars of yours in the detached garage! Location is close to many things that make Minneapolis wonderful!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and peat-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.