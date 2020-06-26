All apartments in Minneapolis
5615 Newton Avenue South
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:30 PM

5615 Newton Avenue South

5615 Newton Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5615 Newton Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Armatage

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Are you suited for the super side of town? This 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath home sure is! Lots of sun light shines on the gorgeous hardwood floors, tiled floor in kitchen that has granite countertops with an under mount stainless steel sink. Nice backyard with outdoor deck and put those 2 cars of yours in the detached garage! Location is close to many things that make Minneapolis wonderful!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and peat-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5615 Newton Avenue South have any available units?
5615 Newton Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5615 Newton Avenue South have?
Some of 5615 Newton Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5615 Newton Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
5615 Newton Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5615 Newton Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5615 Newton Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 5615 Newton Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 5615 Newton Avenue South offers parking.
Does 5615 Newton Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5615 Newton Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5615 Newton Avenue South have a pool?
No, 5615 Newton Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 5615 Newton Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 5615 Newton Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 5615 Newton Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5615 Newton Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
