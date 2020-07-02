5544 25th Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e2e5a4a00b ---- Beautifully refinished hardwood floors, newer carpeting and fresh, modern paint colors are just the beginning of all that?s wonderful here. Abundant windows throughout the main level bring natural light into every room. Kitchen includes a gas stovetop, built-in wall oven, slate tile backsplash, and breakfast bar. Here you will enjoy recent stylish updates in every room, and one of the neatest bedroom lofts you?ve ever seen! The fully-finished basement is an unexpected surprise, including a cozy den and a separate, spacious rec room complete with mini-bar and beverage fridge. Wood blinds, plenty of storage options - too many highlights to mention! But not to be forgotten: sunroom with French doors and two walls of windows, a private backyard with paving stone patio, over-sized one-car garage, and beautiful perennial landscaping from front to back. This charming cottage is located mere blocks from Lake Nokomis and all the delights this area has to offer. Convenient to the MSP Airport, Crosstown Highway, Highway-77 and I-35W. Lease Term: 12 Months Available: July 10, 2019 Utilities Included in Rent: None Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Other Normal Water Utility Usage Fee/Trash Fee: $95/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.