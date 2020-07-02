All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5544 25th Avenue South
Last updated June 26 2019 at 1:39 PM

5544 25th Avenue South

5544 25th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5544 25th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Wenonah

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e2e5a4a00b ---- Beautifully refinished hardwood floors, newer carpeting and fresh, modern paint colors are just the beginning of all that?s wonderful here. Abundant windows throughout the main level bring natural light into every room. Kitchen includes a gas stovetop, built-in wall oven, slate tile backsplash, and breakfast bar. Here you will enjoy recent stylish updates in every room, and one of the neatest bedroom lofts you?ve ever seen! The fully-finished basement is an unexpected surprise, including a cozy den and a separate, spacious rec room complete with mini-bar and beverage fridge. Wood blinds, plenty of storage options - too many highlights to mention! But not to be forgotten: sunroom with French doors and two walls of windows, a private backyard with paving stone patio, over-sized one-car garage, and beautiful perennial landscaping from front to back. This charming cottage is located mere blocks from Lake Nokomis and all the delights this area has to offer. Convenient to the MSP Airport, Crosstown Highway, Highway-77 and I-35W. Lease Term: 12 Months Available: July 10, 2019 Utilities Included in Rent: None Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Other Normal Water Utility Usage Fee/Trash Fee: $95/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5544 25th Avenue South have any available units?
5544 25th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5544 25th Avenue South have?
Some of 5544 25th Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5544 25th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
5544 25th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5544 25th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5544 25th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 5544 25th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 5544 25th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 5544 25th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5544 25th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5544 25th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 5544 25th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 5544 25th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 5544 25th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 5544 25th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5544 25th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.

