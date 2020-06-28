5536 Nicollet Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5 Available 11/01/19 This 2-bedroom has a wonderful blend of character & charm to go with many updates. The Brownstone building is a great backdrop to the modernized condo within. Both bedrooms are a good size with lots of closet space. The tall ceilings and large windows bring in great light. The shared laundry is right across the hall. The building is pet friendly . Conveniently close to Downtown, Uptown, Eat Street, and more. Walk to shops and restaurants. A fantastic inside and out.



Rent is $1,095.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5536-nicollet-ave-minneapolis-mn-55419-usa-unit-5/0e6da028-7570-4fff-8eb2-41409655cabe



