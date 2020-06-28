All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

5536 Nicollet Avenue

5536 Nicollet Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5536 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Windom

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5 Available 11/01/19 This 2-bedroom has a wonderful blend of character & charm to go with many updates. The Brownstone building is a great backdrop to the modernized condo within. Both bedrooms are a good size with lots of closet space. The tall ceilings and large windows bring in great light. The shared laundry is right across the hall. The building is pet friendly . Conveniently close to Downtown, Uptown, Eat Street, and more. Walk to shops and restaurants. A fantastic inside and out.

Rent is $1,095.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5536-nicollet-ave-minneapolis-mn-55419-usa-unit-5/0e6da028-7570-4fff-8eb2-41409655cabe

(RLNE5135952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5536 Nicollet Avenue have any available units?
5536 Nicollet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5536 Nicollet Avenue have?
Some of 5536 Nicollet Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5536 Nicollet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5536 Nicollet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5536 Nicollet Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5536 Nicollet Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5536 Nicollet Avenue offer parking?
No, 5536 Nicollet Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5536 Nicollet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5536 Nicollet Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5536 Nicollet Avenue have a pool?
No, 5536 Nicollet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5536 Nicollet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5536 Nicollet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5536 Nicollet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5536 Nicollet Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
