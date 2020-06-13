All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:05 AM

5521 Penn Avenue South

5521 Penn Avenue South · (952) 215-1210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5521 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Armatage

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5521 Penn · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1316 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For video tour please visit: http://5521penn.com/tour

Available August 1st. LAWN CARE AND SNOW REMOVAL INCLUDED. No prior evictions. No smokers. No pets (no exceptions).

Located in highly desired Armatage Neighborhood, across from Armatage Park and Armatage Montessori School, 1 block from Minnehaha Creek. Home is a stone throw away from hot new restaurants including: Red Wagon Pizza, The Book Club, Colitas, and Tintos. Easy access to crosstown Highway 62, bus lines, and bike routes.

Kitchen includes all essential appliances: Oven, Stove with Hood Vent, Garbage Disposal, Dish Washer, Refrigerator. Home includes Central Heat and Air Condition. No need for space heater or window air conditioners. Private in-Unit Washer and Dryer. Two bathrooms: 1 Full bath with bathtub and a 3/4 bath with large standup shower. A second shower is a rare feature in this neighborhood.

Tenant pays utilities excluding city water. Snow Removal Services are Included. Organic lawn service is included. I value the health of the lawn and the health of the tenants. Includes one garage parking spot and one off street parking spot in alley access driveway. Garage parking is partitioned from neighboring tenant.

Home was remodeled in 2014 with many quality upgrades.

Tenant Qualifications: Min income to rent ratio: 3x rent Min income to debt ratio: 2 to 1 Min credit: 600 Previous landlord references for past 5 years required. No Pets. No prior evictions. No smokers. $55 per adult background/credit check required. Information considered reliable but not guaranteed. Applicant to verify as needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5521 Penn Avenue South have any available units?
5521 Penn Avenue South has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5521 Penn Avenue South have?
Some of 5521 Penn Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5521 Penn Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
5521 Penn Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5521 Penn Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 5521 Penn Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 5521 Penn Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 5521 Penn Avenue South does offer parking.
Does 5521 Penn Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5521 Penn Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5521 Penn Avenue South have a pool?
No, 5521 Penn Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 5521 Penn Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 5521 Penn Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 5521 Penn Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5521 Penn Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
