5521 Penn Avenue South

Amenities

For video tour please visit: http://5521penn.com/tour



Available August 1st. LAWN CARE AND SNOW REMOVAL INCLUDED. No prior evictions. No smokers. No pets (no exceptions).



Located in highly desired Armatage Neighborhood, across from Armatage Park and Armatage Montessori School, 1 block from Minnehaha Creek. Home is a stone throw away from hot new restaurants including: Red Wagon Pizza, The Book Club, Colitas, and Tintos. Easy access to crosstown Highway 62, bus lines, and bike routes.



Kitchen includes all essential appliances: Oven, Stove with Hood Vent, Garbage Disposal, Dish Washer, Refrigerator. Home includes Central Heat and Air Condition. No need for space heater or window air conditioners. Private in-Unit Washer and Dryer. Two bathrooms: 1 Full bath with bathtub and a 3/4 bath with large standup shower. A second shower is a rare feature in this neighborhood.



Tenant pays utilities excluding city water. Snow Removal Services are Included. Organic lawn service is included. I value the health of the lawn and the health of the tenants. Includes one garage parking spot and one off street parking spot in alley access driveway. Garage parking is partitioned from neighboring tenant.



Home was remodeled in 2014 with many quality upgrades.



Tenant Qualifications: Min income to rent ratio: 3x rent Min income to debt ratio: 2 to 1 Min credit: 600 Previous landlord references for past 5 years required. No Pets. No prior evictions. No smokers. $55 per adult background/credit check required. Information considered reliable but not guaranteed. Applicant to verify as needed.