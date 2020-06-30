All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

5401 Pleasant Ave A

5401 Pleasant Avenue South
Location

5401 Pleasant Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Windom

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom lower level apartment - Property Id: 161014

1bed/1ba lower level unit 1100 sq ft. Full updated bath, new kitchen, new paint, fire place. Big bedroom and free laundry. Home is well maintained throughout. The cleanest and well taken care of apartment ever!
Pets are allowed. No pet rent for the first pet. No pet depositor the first pet. Lease can start right away. No garage The appartment has totally separate entrance. Laundry is free, but it shared between tenants. 1 year lease. Security deposit -refundable $1195. Utility flat fee $75 a month (phone and cable are not included). The building has only three units (including this one).
Located in the sought-after Windom Park neighborhood.
Windom Park is in Hennepin County and is one of the best places to live in Minnesota. Living in Windom Park offers residents an urban feel and most residents own their homes. In Windom Park there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Windom Park
Contact at curreta@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161014p
Property Id 161014

(RLNE5178676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

