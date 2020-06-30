5401 Pleasant Ave A

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated coffee bar fireplace

1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom lower level apartment - Property Id: 161014



1bed/1ba lower level unit 1100 sq ft. Full updated bath, new kitchen, new paint, fire place. Big bedroom and free laundry. Home is well maintained throughout. The cleanest and well taken care of apartment ever!

Pets are allowed. No pet rent for the first pet. No pet depositor the first pet. Lease can start right away. No garage The appartment has totally separate entrance. Laundry is free, but it shared between tenants. 1 year lease. Security deposit -refundable $1195. Utility flat fee $75 a month (phone and cable are not included). The building has only three units (including this one).

Located in the sought-after Windom Park neighborhood.

Windom Park is in Hennepin County and is one of the best places to live in Minnesota. Living in Windom Park offers residents an urban feel and most residents own their homes. In Windom Park there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Windom Park

Contact at curreta@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161014p

