Minneapolis, MN
535 E Minnehaha Parkway
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

535 E Minnehaha Parkway

535 East Minnehaha Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

535 East Minnehaha Parkway, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Page

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
535 E Minnehaha Parkway Available 09/01/19 3 Bed 2 Bath Minnehaha Creek Home - Spacious home located on Minnehaha Creek offering many upgrades, fenced backyard, lower level family room and recreation room. Other features of this sensational home include: Large eat in kitchen, living room with fireplace, large sun filled deck, and all three bedrooms on the same level. Lower level living room with office room. Enjoy the Minnehaha Parkway just outside your front steps. Close proximity to parks, city lakes, freeway access, and schools, Prime Minnehaha Pkwy location.
Call Jesse Halverson for a showing today 612-234-5380.

(RLNE5021314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 E Minnehaha Parkway have any available units?
535 E Minnehaha Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 E Minnehaha Parkway have?
Some of 535 E Minnehaha Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 E Minnehaha Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
535 E Minnehaha Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 E Minnehaha Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 535 E Minnehaha Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 535 E Minnehaha Parkway offer parking?
No, 535 E Minnehaha Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 535 E Minnehaha Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 535 E Minnehaha Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 E Minnehaha Parkway have a pool?
No, 535 E Minnehaha Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 535 E Minnehaha Parkway have accessible units?
No, 535 E Minnehaha Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 535 E Minnehaha Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 E Minnehaha Parkway has units with dishwashers.
