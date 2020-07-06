5317 41st Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9216d4208d ---- This 3 plus bedroom has updated: Stainless steel appliance, high capacity washer/dryer, granite counter tops, light Fixtures throughout the entire home, kitchen cabinetry, wood flooring, fully tiled basement and both bathrooms, windows and the list could go on! Available: August 7, 2019 Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 2 under 30 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: NONE Normal Water/Trash Utility Usage Charge: $95 Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing: https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.