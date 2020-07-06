All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 5317 41st Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5317 41st Avenue
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:54 PM

5317 41st Avenue

5317 41st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Minnehaha
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5317 41st Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Minnehaha

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9216d4208d ---- This 3 plus bedroom has updated: Stainless steel appliance, high capacity washer/dryer, granite counter tops, light Fixtures throughout the entire home, kitchen cabinetry, wood flooring, fully tiled basement and both bathrooms, windows and the list could go on! Available: August 7, 2019 Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 2 under 30 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: NONE Normal Water/Trash Utility Usage Charge: $95 Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing: https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5317 41st Avenue have any available units?
5317 41st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5317 41st Avenue have?
Some of 5317 41st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5317 41st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5317 41st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5317 41st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5317 41st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5317 41st Avenue offer parking?
No, 5317 41st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5317 41st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5317 41st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5317 41st Avenue have a pool?
No, 5317 41st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5317 41st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5317 41st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5317 41st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5317 41st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Landing
415 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55792
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Central
3501 2nd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Copham
607 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University