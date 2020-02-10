All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

5312 44th Ave South

5312 44th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5312 44th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Minnehaha

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5312 44th Ave South Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Three Bedroom SFH - Close to Light Rail & MSP Airport - Another great listing from Essi and Housing Hub.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom one and a half story home is the perfect place to call home. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Freshly painted with a completely finished basement and finished walk up attic that's been turned into a huge bedroom. Living room space on both the main floor and in the finished basement with bathroom on both floors. Plenty of storage in the basement, along with laundry. Great yard space with a detached 1 car garage.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care/snow removal. Sorry, no pets.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Please TEXT Essi at 612-440-7061 for questions or to schedule a showing. Make sure to mention this address in your text message.

Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult, 18 years and older need to apply. Prior to applying, talk to the Leasing Agent for more information.

Here are our screening criteria for your review:

1. Consideration of credit history, collections balances and past due accounts where total collection balance is less than 10% of monthly income and/or 2 or less recent late payment within the last 12 months
2. Good rental history with no evictions within the last 3 years
3. Clean criminal history with no felonies within the last 7-10 years depending on conviction
4. Household monthly income of 2.5 times the monthly rent verified by pay-stubs
**Housing Hub abides by the Minneapolis Ordinance No. 2019-038 Sec. 3 244.2030.**

***In response to the COVID-19 social distancing and respiratory etiquette is mandatory, the video tour must be viewed, and any interested parties need to drive by the property before any showing will be scheduled. Prior to entry, mouth and nose must be covered and hand sanitized. Nothing inside should be touched for any reason.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3745600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5312 44th Ave South have any available units?
5312 44th Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 5312 44th Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
5312 44th Ave South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5312 44th Ave South pet-friendly?
No, 5312 44th Ave South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 5312 44th Ave South offer parking?
Yes, 5312 44th Ave South does offer parking.
Does 5312 44th Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5312 44th Ave South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5312 44th Ave South have a pool?
No, 5312 44th Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 5312 44th Ave South have accessible units?
No, 5312 44th Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 5312 44th Ave South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5312 44th Ave South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5312 44th Ave South have units with air conditioning?
No, 5312 44th Ave South does not have units with air conditioning.
