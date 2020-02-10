Amenities

5312 44th Ave South Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Three Bedroom SFH - Close to Light Rail & MSP Airport - Another great listing from Essi and Housing Hub.



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom one and a half story home is the perfect place to call home. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Freshly painted with a completely finished basement and finished walk up attic that's been turned into a huge bedroom. Living room space on both the main floor and in the finished basement with bathroom on both floors. Plenty of storage in the basement, along with laundry. Great yard space with a detached 1 car garage.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care/snow removal. Sorry, no pets.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Please TEXT Essi at 612-440-7061 for questions or to schedule a showing. Make sure to mention this address in your text message.



Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult, 18 years and older need to apply. Prior to applying, talk to the Leasing Agent for more information.



Here are our screening criteria for your review:



1. Consideration of credit history, collections balances and past due accounts where total collection balance is less than 10% of monthly income and/or 2 or less recent late payment within the last 12 months

2. Good rental history with no evictions within the last 3 years

3. Clean criminal history with no felonies within the last 7-10 years depending on conviction

4. Household monthly income of 2.5 times the monthly rent verified by pay-stubs

**Housing Hub abides by the Minneapolis Ordinance No. 2019-038 Sec. 3 244.2030.**



***In response to the COVID-19 social distancing and respiratory etiquette is mandatory, the video tour must be viewed, and any interested parties need to drive by the property before any showing will be scheduled. Prior to entry, mouth and nose must be covered and hand sanitized. Nothing inside should be touched for any reason.***



