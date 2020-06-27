All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:19 PM

5237 James Avenue South

5237 James Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5237 James Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Lynnhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quaint neighborhood feel walking distance to the highly sought after schools nearby. Completely remodel main level offers great flow and rich charm with wood burning fireplace and executive kitchen as well as formal dining and sunroom. The fully finished basement offers wide open space for a family room and back office as well as ample storage. Upstairs find four bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with wood floors throughout and beautiful upgraded finishes in the bathroom. Complete this hom with the fully fenced backyard, patio and 2 car garage and you will find the perfect place to bring your family. Quick access to downtown minneapolis or st paul, 1.5 miles to 50th and france 3 miles to the heart of uptown. virtual tour here: http://vt./virtualtour?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5237 James Avenue South have any available units?
5237 James Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5237 James Avenue South have?
Some of 5237 James Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5237 James Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
5237 James Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5237 James Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 5237 James Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 5237 James Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 5237 James Avenue South offers parking.
Does 5237 James Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5237 James Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5237 James Avenue South have a pool?
No, 5237 James Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 5237 James Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 5237 James Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 5237 James Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5237 James Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
