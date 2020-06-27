5237 James Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Quaint neighborhood feel walking distance to the highly sought after schools nearby. Completely remodel main level offers great flow and rich charm with wood burning fireplace and executive kitchen as well as formal dining and sunroom. The fully finished basement offers wide open space for a family room and back office as well as ample storage. Upstairs find four bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with wood floors throughout and beautiful upgraded finishes in the bathroom. Complete this hom with the fully fenced backyard, patio and 2 car garage and you will find the perfect place to bring your family. Quick access to downtown minneapolis or st paul, 1.5 miles to 50th and france 3 miles to the heart of uptown. virtual tour here: http://vt./virtualtour?