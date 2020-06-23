5120 Bryant Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bedroom house!! - Priced to Move!!!



This is a wonderfully updated 4 bedroom 2 bath house in highly sought after Minneapolis neighborhood! Only 8-10 min from downtown Minneapolis!



The house features beautiful bamboo floors throughout, updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, nice sized dining room, large living room, 2 car garage, and much more!! Set up a showing now! This won't last long!



(RLNE4578224)