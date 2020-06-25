All apartments in Minneapolis
4921 Elliot Ave

Location

4921 Elliot Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Northrup

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom home in South Minneapolis within a block of Minnehaha Creek. This one will go fast! This beautiful home features 2 finished levels with a basement currently undergoing renovation to finish the basement and add a 1/2 bath to the basement. The kitchen won a Make over of the year award in a magazine in 2017. The main level features beautiful hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, dining room featuring a beautiful chandelier and built ins and a showcase kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances(Wolf gas range, side by side refrigerator/freezer), microwave, dishwasher) and the scenic screened in walk out patio on the first floor with views of the garden. The hand crafted staircase leads to the three bedrooms upstairs and a charming full bathroom with a powder vanity area with window views. The master BR also features a walk out balcony over looking the garden and faces south for plenty of sunshine and planters boxes. Outside is great private setting with beautifully manicured blueberry & raspberry bushes amongst Monarch butterfly and bee attracting flowers. There is also a spacious alley driveway leading to the 2 car garage. Other features include central A/C, washer and dryer (to be installed new before move in) and fresh rain water reservoir in back yard for easy watering of garden.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for both lawn care and snow removal. Estimated monthly utility costs:

Heat/Gas/Electric $100
Water/Sewer $33
Trash $22

Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application.

Pets are accepted with a $25 monthly pet rent per pet as well as a pet application. The application is $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet if approved.*Dog restriction below.

Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.

NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

This home does not participate in the Section 8 program.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.

RP Management
1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA
Phone: +1 612-379-7890

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4921 Elliot Ave have any available units?
4921 Elliot Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4921 Elliot Ave have?
Some of 4921 Elliot Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4921 Elliot Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4921 Elliot Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4921 Elliot Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4921 Elliot Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4921 Elliot Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4921 Elliot Ave offers parking.
Does 4921 Elliot Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4921 Elliot Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4921 Elliot Ave have a pool?
No, 4921 Elliot Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4921 Elliot Ave have accessible units?
No, 4921 Elliot Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4921 Elliot Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4921 Elliot Ave has units with dishwashers.
