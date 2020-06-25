4921 Elliot Ave

Amenities

Charming 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom home in South Minneapolis within a block of Minnehaha Creek. This one will go fast! This beautiful home features 2 finished levels with a basement currently undergoing renovation to finish the basement and add a 1/2 bath to the basement. The kitchen won a Make over of the year award in a magazine in 2017. The main level features beautiful hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, dining room featuring a beautiful chandelier and built ins and a showcase kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances(Wolf gas range, side by side refrigerator/freezer), microwave, dishwasher) and the scenic screened in walk out patio on the first floor with views of the garden. The hand crafted staircase leads to the three bedrooms upstairs and a charming full bathroom with a powder vanity area with window views. The master BR also features a walk out balcony over looking the garden and faces south for plenty of sunshine and planters boxes. Outside is great private setting with beautifully manicured blueberry & raspberry bushes amongst Monarch butterfly and bee attracting flowers. There is also a spacious alley driveway leading to the 2 car garage. Other features include central A/C, washer and dryer (to be installed new before move in) and fresh rain water reservoir in back yard for easy watering of garden.



Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for both lawn care and snow removal. Estimated monthly utility costs:



Heat/Gas/Electric $100

Water/Sewer $33

Trash $22



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application.



Pets are accepted with a $25 monthly pet rent per pet as well as a pet application. The application is $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet if approved.*Dog restriction below.



Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



This home does not participate in the Section 8 program.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.



RP Management

1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA

Phone: +1 612-379-7890