All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 4843 Nicollet Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
4843 Nicollet Avenue
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

4843 Nicollet Avenue

4843 Nicollet Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Tangletown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4843 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Tangletown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available June 1, this great 2-bedroom, 1-bath main-level duplex with plenty of character and charm featuring hardwood floors throughout, built-ins and original sconces is now showing via virtual tour! Amenities and features of this 1,350 square-foot unit include a large master bedroom with balcony, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, wood-burning fireplace, free on-site laundry, attached garage with two stalls, patio, area for a small garden and ample storage space! Located in a great Minneapolis neighborhood near Minnehaha Creek and Parkway and close in proximity to George and the Dragon and Lake Harriet. Security Deposit: $1,450. Sorry, no dogs. Cats permitted with additional fees. No smoking. Tenants responsible for electric and gas. Water/Sewage trash removal, yard care and snow removal included in rent. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for tour video or for steps on how to apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4843 Nicollet Avenue have any available units?
4843 Nicollet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4843 Nicollet Avenue have?
Some of 4843 Nicollet Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4843 Nicollet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4843 Nicollet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4843 Nicollet Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4843 Nicollet Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4843 Nicollet Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4843 Nicollet Avenue offers parking.
Does 4843 Nicollet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4843 Nicollet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4843 Nicollet Avenue have a pool?
No, 4843 Nicollet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4843 Nicollet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4843 Nicollet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4843 Nicollet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4843 Nicollet Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Mill City Apts
625 2nd St N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Oaks Hiawatha Station
4540 Snelling Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
2222 Girard Ave S
2222 Girard Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Velo
115 N 2nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Mezzo
1319 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Edition
511 South 4th St
Minneapolis, MN 55415

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University