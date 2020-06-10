4737 Grand Avenue S

Amenities

coffee bar

Unit Amenities Property Amenities coffee bar

Another great listing from Richard and Renters Warehouse! This spacious 2bed 1bath upper level unit is located in a great neighborhood within walking distance to many shops, coffee shops and restaurants. The unit features some new updates as well as some classic features as well. There are two size bedrooms, spacious living and dining area as well as a nice size kitchen. Rent is $1400 and deposit is equal to rent. Application fee is $55 per adult and there is a one time $150 lease admin fee due upon acceptance. To qualify monthly household income must be 3 times the rent along with a great rental history. Tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Sorry no section 8 and no pets. This is a must see, schedule a showing online today! showmojo.com/richardkouco/gallery