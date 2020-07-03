All apartments in Minneapolis
4653 Bryant Avenue N
Last updated September 11 2019 at 4:06 AM

4653 Bryant Avenue N

4653 Bryant Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4653 Bryant Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Lind - Bohanon

Amenities

parking
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/80cd8240a5 ---- This two bedroom top floor unit has been completely repainted from top to bottom, features new carpet, and modern light fixtures in every room. Both bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space. Common areas are bright and filled with natural light. Bathroom boasts stunning new vanity, and soaking tub. Off street parking. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Water, sewer and garbage included. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No pets, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4653 Bryant Avenue N have any available units?
4653 Bryant Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 4653 Bryant Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
4653 Bryant Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4653 Bryant Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 4653 Bryant Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4653 Bryant Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 4653 Bryant Avenue N offers parking.
Does 4653 Bryant Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4653 Bryant Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4653 Bryant Avenue N have a pool?
No, 4653 Bryant Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 4653 Bryant Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 4653 Bryant Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 4653 Bryant Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4653 Bryant Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4653 Bryant Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4653 Bryant Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.

