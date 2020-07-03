4653 Bryant Avenue N

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/80cd8240a5 ---- This two bedroom top floor unit has been completely repainted from top to bottom, features new carpet, and modern light fixtures in every room. Both bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space. Common areas are bright and filled with natural light. Bathroom boasts stunning new vanity, and soaking tub. Off street parking. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Water, sewer and garbage included. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No pets, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.