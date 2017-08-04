All apartments in Minneapolis
4649 Colfax Ave N
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

4649 Colfax Ave N

4649 North Colfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4649 North Colfax Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Lind - Bohanon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
A four bedroom/one bath single family home with features of spacious living, newer windows and accessibility to highway, public transportation, shopping & community living. There are bedrooms on main and upper level. This home is in the heart of the Green Home North Initiative. A community that has been revitalized in modern living and accessed to many parks, schools, bike trails and more

Qualifications & Procedure for Background Checks:
Rental and Employment Check
Credit & Criminal Background check
Reference check & make 3x the monthly rent

SHOWINGS WILL BEGIN AVAILABLE 6/1. VIEW PICTURES ON OUR WEBSITE AT twincitieshomerental.com. A VIDEO TOUR WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4649 Colfax Ave N have any available units?
4649 Colfax Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4649 Colfax Ave N have?
Some of 4649 Colfax Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4649 Colfax Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4649 Colfax Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4649 Colfax Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 4649 Colfax Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4649 Colfax Ave N offer parking?
No, 4649 Colfax Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 4649 Colfax Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4649 Colfax Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4649 Colfax Ave N have a pool?
No, 4649 Colfax Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4649 Colfax Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4649 Colfax Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4649 Colfax Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4649 Colfax Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
