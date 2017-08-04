4649 Colfax Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning microwave range refrigerator

A four bedroom/one bath single family home with features of spacious living, newer windows and accessibility to highway, public transportation, shopping & community living. There are bedrooms on main and upper level. This home is in the heart of the Green Home North Initiative. A community that has been revitalized in modern living and accessed to many parks, schools, bike trails and more



Qualifications & Procedure for Background Checks:

Rental and Employment Check

Credit & Criminal Background check

Reference check & make 3x the monthly rent



SHOWINGS WILL BEGIN AVAILABLE 6/1. VIEW PICTURES ON OUR WEBSITE AT twincitieshomerental.com. A VIDEO TOUR WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON!